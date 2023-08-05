Purdue held their reunion and alumni game this Saturday. There, fans saw many old faces of the basketball program head-to-head in a scrimmage.
The day opened with the alumni and ended with a competitive scrimmage with the current roster.
Notable players included; Robbie Hummel, Eric Hunter Jr., AJ Hammons, Raphael Davis, Lewis Jackson and E’twaun Moore.
Former Purdue basketball head coach Gene Keady sat on the sidelines. Keady received a standing ovation from the crowd after the game.
Many of the veterans weren’t too keen on keeping up the pace on defense. Players had open three after open three, not the most pleasant viewing for any coaches in the stands.
Sasha Stefanovic played just like his former self, missing a wide-open three only to knock down a contested step-back three on the next possession.
A former teammate of Stefanovic, Hunter Jr. started to pick up the pace while guarding him. The two were laughing together during the break.
Hummel hit several three-pointers as well, lighting up the crowd. As the game went on, players began to get a bit more competitive.
This led to a bit of an action-packed ending, which included several threes, falls and cheers from the crowd.
In the afternoon, it was time for the young heads to take the court. Missing from the roster though was college basketball’s player of the year, Zach Edey.
Edey is currently playing for Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup. Even without Edey, there was a lot of excitement surrounding the team.
Returning nearly every player from a roster that earned a one seed, while also adding some new guys, expectations for the team are the highest they have ever been under head coach Matt Painter.
Fans saw freshman wing, Myles Colvin, for the first time. A high-flying dunker, Colvin brings more athleticism to the team.
Also making his Purdue debut was Lance Jones, a transfer from Southern Illinois. Just like Colvin, Jones was quick.
Jones gave freshman point guard Braden Smith a run for his money with several drives to the basket with acrobatic finishes.
Painter said the team’s biggest weakness is a lack of speed.
"Athleticism and quickness you know," Painter said when asked what the team needs to improve. "I would say the three guys that give us the most athleticism are Cam Heide, Myles Colvin and then Lance Jones."
Aside from the new players, most fans were happy to see their team play again for the first time since its loss to a 16-seed in last year’s NCAA championship.
Sophomore center Trey Kaufman-Renn got to play outside the center in the first scrimmage, playing alongside red-shirt freshman center Will Berg.
Kaufman-Renn discussed moving to the four this coming season.
"Coach Painter has been trying to play me at the four as much as possible,” the center said. “That's what we talked about during the offseason."
Kaufman-Renn highlights the fact that with Edey on the roster, there aren’t many minutes available at the five. All off-season, the red-shirt sophomore has worked on making the switch.
"I still get my post touches. But then the amount of work I put in the offseason on my three-point shot," Kaufman-Renn said, "it just makes it almost impossible to defend."
Both players, 6 '11 Kaufman-Renn and Berg, a 7' 3 center from Sweden, could hit threes.
If there was one weakness for Purdue, it was the mid-range shot. Players struggled to hit open jumpers and floaters all scrimmage.
Colvin did not disappoint, snagging a steal that ended with a one-handed slam on the other end.
Purdue struggled shooting three-pointers last year, only landing 32.2%. In the scrimmage, most of the shots behind the arc went down.
The roster has an influx of shooters; Kaufman-Renn, Heide, Colvin and Jones. But the biggest improvement may come from returning sophomore Fletcher Loyer.
Loyer shot the most threes for the team last year, and looks much improved this year. The guard hit several big threes and only missed once on a half-court buzzer-beater.