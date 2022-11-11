Purdue and Austin Peay combined hit just one of their 24 shots from behind the arc, with no Boilermakers hitting a 3-pointer the entire first half.
Despite the lack of outside shooting, Purdue (1-0) leads Austin Peay (0-1) 31-16 at halftime in Mackey Arena on Friday night.
After a quiet scoring night against Milwaukee, junior center Zach Edey came out hot to start the game, hitting his first two shots. The scoring cooled off for the Boilers after a 6-0 start, allowing the Governors to narrow the deficit to just 2 points, 10-8.
The Boilers held Austin Peay scoreless for six and a half minutes, allowing them to build a 25-12 lead.
Sophomore forward Caleb Furst picked up five rebounds in 12 minutes. Furst’s dunk with four minutes left in the half pushed Purdue’s lead to 13 points and forced the Governors to call timeout.
Edey leads the team in scoring with 16 points making each of his eight shots.
Purdue’s next game comes against Marquette on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in Mackey Arena and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.