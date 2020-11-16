Purdue Athletics announced that Boilermaker fans will be able to purchase fan cutouts for Mackey arena today on its website.
Ross-Ade has already hosted these cutouts this season, going for $35 a pop for students and $55 otherwise. Mackey Arena cutouts will feature the same prices, along with an optional signature from head coaches Matt Painter or Sharon Versyp for a $95 total.
Only the first 200 requests for each coach will be signed.
After the end of the season, fans will be able to keep their cutouts, either picking them up locally, or having them shipped to their homes for an additional $25.