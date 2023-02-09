An early second-half behind-the-back layup by Braden Smith got the Mackey Arena crowd to go wild as the Boilermakers bounced back with an 87-73 against Iowa.
The No. 1 Purdue men’s basketball team (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten) returned home to take on Iowa (15-9, 7-6) Thursday night.
Coming off of only their second loss of the season, losing by 5 points at Indiana, the Boilermakers snapped the Hawkeyes’ three-game win streak.
It was the freshman show to start the game as a quick layup and a free-throw-line jump shot from Fletcher Loyer gave Purdue an immediate offensive spark. Two 3-point shots from Smith got the Mackey crowd on its feet early.
“I just like him, and I wish he would shoot more,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said about Smith. “He’s a 45% 3-point shooter, but he just likes getting everybody involved, and he has really good instincts.”
Hitting none of its last nine shots, Iowa quickly found itself on the losing side of a 9-0 run, putting the Boilermakers up by 12 points. Building off of his last home game’s performance, junior forward Mason Gillis hit a 3-point bucket to cap off the run midway through the first half.
The Hawkeyes came back to make it a 9-point game, but Gillis silenced the Iowa bench by scoring his second 3-pointer of the half.
“It’s cool to see my teammates step up, but it’s not surprising,” junior center Zach Edey said. “They’ve been doing this kind of thing all year when teams try to limit my touches.”
A three-minute scoring droughts by both teams calmed the crowd until sophomore forward Caleb Furst finally made a 3-point shot to put Purdue up by 15 late in the first half.
After a late layup by Smith, the Boilermakers led 38-21 at the half. Smith led the team with 10 points and two rebounds. Gillis was second with 8 points and two rebounds. Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca each had 6 points to lead the Hawkeyes.
By the end of the game, Smith led the team with a career-high 24 points and four rebounds while fellow freshman guard Loyer was right behind with 17 and two rebounds.
“Smith is terrific, but everybody else is,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “Everybody on the team is really good, and everybody they bring in is really good. That’s why they’re ranked number one.”
On the Hawkeyes' side, Murray finished with 22 points and two rebounds, and senior forward Rebraca was second with 17 points and five rebounds.
The Boilermakers came out firing on all cylinders in the second half with two straight 3-point baskets from junior guard Ethan Morton and Smith. A 5-point run by Smith and a dunk by Furst helped Purdue get its largest lead of the night at 19 points.
Each team seemed to score at will throughout the first 10 minutes of the second half so the large Boilermaker lead remained untouched. A behind-the-back pass from freshman forward Trey Kaufman-Renn to Morton once again got the Mackey crowd cheering.
The Hawkeyes proceeded to make five straight buckets, including three 3-point shots and two jump shots. Combined with a two-minute Purdue scoring drought, Iowa cut the lead to just 10 points with seven minutes left.
Just when all of the momentum seemed to favor the Hawkeyes as they went on a 7-0 run only to be down by 6 points, Edey put the team on his back, slamming down a much needed dunk that got the crowd back into the game.
“When a team comes back, especially on the road when the crowd gets into it, we’re good with responding,” Smith said. “We’re not shocked and we knew they were able to come back and hit those shots, but we just handled it well and got some shots to fall.”
A wide-open 3-point basket from Loyer put the game on ice with just over one minute left in the game, and the Mackey crowd began the “Whose House? Our House!” chant.
Purdue will hit the road this weekend for a matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats Sunday at 2 p.m. This game will be aired on the Big Ten Network.