Zach Edey must be running out of shelf space.
The Boiler’s superb seven-footer claimed the Naismith College Player of the Year Award today, the fifth time in the last two weeks that he has been recognized as America’s most outstanding college basketball player.
The award has been bestowed annually since 1969, named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of basketball.
Edey is the third straight center to win the award, following Iowa’s Luka Garza and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe in 2021 and 2022, respectively.