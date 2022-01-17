The Boilermakers improved their Big Ten conference record by breaking the Illini’s six-game win streak off a double-overtime thriller to win 96-88 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Even though Purdue is ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Poll, its conference record (3-2 Big Ten) hasn’t lived up to the high expectations that come with a Top 5 ranking, with losses to Rutgers and then-No. 23 Wisconsin.
Meanwhile, the Illini rode their undefeated Big Ten streak to take the No. 17 spot in this week’s rankings (6-0).
It was a tough fight to the bitter end, one Purdue had to win to continue its mission toward the top of the Big Ten standings. The Boilers made early scoring runs through their experienced bigs, but Illinois would fight back into the game through perimeter play. Whether it was from hot shooting stretches from the Illini’s talented perimeter shooters or layups from center Kofi Cockburn, the Boilers just couldn’t put their opponent away for good.
🤙🏽🤙🏽🤙🏽 Road warriors. Whatever it takes to get it done! pic.twitter.com/iLm4QjqWnd— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 17, 2022
Up by 7 points with two minutes to go, an Illini run down the stretch brought the game to the wire in regulation. Illinois hit two clutch layups, combined by a missed one-and-one free-throw by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey. The score was tied at 69 apiece going into overtime, a Boilermaker collapse seemingly on the horizon as the State Farm Center erupted into cheers off a missed 3-pointer from senior guard Sasha Stefanovic.
The teams drew each other to a stalemate in the first overtime. A missed game-winning three by Ivey prompted the crazed crowd in Champaign to get even louder.
Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic decided to take matters into his own hands, making one 3-point attempt and getting fouled on another. Paired with senior guard Eric Hunter Jr., they were able to close out the game.
Look at the score on each of @Sash_Stefanovic's 5 3-pointers.The sharpshooter seemed to drain one every time No. 4 @BoilerBall needed it. pic.twitter.com/di6hfHUxPx— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 17, 2022
Can't watch this without smiling ourselves. 😀@ebuckets2_ // @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/XZfrsd8GBk— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 17, 2022
Can we talk about how clutch Eric Hunter (@ebuckets2_) was in 2OT?The @BoilerBall G scored 8 gigantic points in the second extra 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/VWJi2uzady— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 17, 2022
Hunter Jr. scored 8 points in the second overtime – two layups assisted by senior forward Trevion Williams and all four layups.
Purdue came out and dominated the paint early with sophomore center Zach Edey.
EDEY WITH THE BIG TIME BLOCK FOR @BoilerBall 💯 pic.twitter.com/NLO1GOeLE2— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 17, 2022
The matchup of the day was between the Boilermaker bigs and Illini centers. 7-foot-4-inch Edey stood too tall and too strong for Illinois center and preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Kofi Cockburn. Whether it was a post up or a power move down low under the basket, Edey dominated the matchup on the block, scoring 14 points on 86% shooting against Cockburn and Illinois forward Omar Payne by the first half.
Head coach Matt Painter quickly realized the importance of Edey’s presence in the paint. Though their minutes were almost evenly split, Painter substituted Edey back into the game after senior center Trevion Williams played three minutes of game time in his first rotation.
Williams’s physicality escalated into a heated exchange with Payne, resulting in offsetting technical fouls.
Despite being huge down the stretch, Williams struggled during regulation, missing his usual shots in the post after his signature post moves. For the full game, he shot six-for-18 and also had seven rebounds and five assists.
Edey, on the other hand, ended the game with a more efficient 64% throughout the game.
Ivey once again demonstrated his ability to shoot acrobatic shots, draw fouls and play interior defense for the world to see with a vicious block and eight fouls in the second half. It offset a subpar night shooting the ball, with most of his 19 points coming from 13-made free throws.
NBA move 😱@IveyJaden // @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/YoL1ejpIjG— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 17, 2022
After going 14% from deep against Iowa, senior guard Sasha Stefanovic found his shot early today, ending the game shooting 63% behind the arc.
Purdue now travels to Assembly Hall to play archrival Indiana. The 7 p.m., Thursday matchup will be broadcast on FS1.