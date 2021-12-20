Purdue remained No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll released Monday afternoon.
The Boilermakers (10-1) have been No. 3 for Weeks 6 and 7 of the men’s basketball season after being No. 1 for Week 5.
The Top 5 teams this week in AP’s poll are: Baylor, Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA in that order. Baylor received 60 of the 61 No. 1 votes this week, No. 6 Arizona received the other No. 1 vote.
Other Big Ten teams among the Top 25 are: No. 11 Michigan State (9-2), No. 14 Ohio State (8-2) and No. 24 Wisconsin (9-2). Illinois, Michigan, Iowa and Minnesota all received votes, but not enough to crack the Top 25.
Purdue is No. 3 this week in the USA Today/Coaches Poll as well. That’s up one spot from a week ago. The Coaches Poll is different than AP’s Top 5 this week although the Top 3 are the same – Baylor, Duke and Purdue. That poll has Gonzaga and Arizona tied for No. 4.
The NCAA’s NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings sees the Top 5 a lot differently than the other two polls. It has Arizona, Baylor, LSU, Purdue and Houston as the top teams in that order. Conference teams among the Top 25 in that system are No. 13 Michigan State, No. 16 Illinois, No. 18 Ohio State and No. 23 Iowa.
Of particular note in the NET rankings is the UCLA is No. 22 while it is No. 5 and No.6 in AP and USA Today/Coaches polls respectively.
The NET system rewards teams based on beating quality opponents, especially away from home.
Purdue returns to action at 7 p.m., Monday when it hosts Incarnate Word (2-9). The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.