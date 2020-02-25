Despite losing four straight games, the NCAA NET men’s basketball rankings have Purdue on the cusp of making the NCAA Tournament.
The Boilermakers (14-14, 7-10) are No. 36 in Tuesday’s NET rankings. Due to the automatic qualifiers – teams that win the various conferences’ post-season tournament – that might unseat the regular season conference titlists. In real terms, Purdue is likely on the outside of the 68 teams that will comprise the NCAA Tournament.
The Boilermakers have not received any votes to be considered among the Top 25 in AP or the USA Today/Coaches polls.
ESPN’s Joe Lundardi, an expert at projecting teams into the NCAA Tournament no longer lists Purdue as a team in or even on the bubble. In his in-season projections as late as Feb. 19, Lundardi had Purdue as a No. 10 seed. In fact, Lundardi had 10 of the Big Ten’s 14 teams projected to be in the NCAA Tournament last week. He still projects 10 this week, but a different group.
As of Monday, Lundardi had the following Big Ten teams in the tournament and their projected seedings: 2 Maryland, 4 Penn State, 5 Michigan State, 5 Michigan, 6 Ohio State, 6 Iowa, 8 Illinois, 8 Wisconsin, 9 Rutgers and 10 Indiana.
Jerry Palm, of CBS Sports, does not have Purdue as a team in the field of 68 either.
According to Palm, he has the following teams (with seedings) projected to be in the Tournament: 2 Maryland, 3 Penn State, 5 Iowa, 5 Michigan, 5 Ohio State, 5 Michigan State, 7 Illinois, 7 Wisconsin, 8 Indiana and 11 Rutgers.
According to BracketResearch.com, Purdue has a 4.9 percent chance of making the tournament. It lists eight teams as locks – Maryland, Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State, Illinois and Indiana – and indicates Wisconsin has a 99.0 percent chance and Rutgers has a 98.1 percent chance.
The Boilermaker quest for a NCAA Tournament bid resumes at 7 p.m., Thursday when it hosts Indiana (18-9, 8-8). Thereafter, Purdue plays at Iowa (19-8, 10-6) on March 3 before closing out the season hosting Rutgers (18-10, 9-8) on March 7.