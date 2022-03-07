Purdue fell to No. 9 in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll released Monday afternoon, tied with Tennessee.
Losing to then No. 10 Wisconsin caused the Boilers to fall back one spot after already falling to No. 8 in last week's poll with the loss at unranked Michigan State.
AP has the Top 5 teams as: Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor, Auburn and Kentucky in that order.
Other Big Ten teams included in this week's AP Top 25 include Wisconsin at No. 12, Illinois at No.16 and Iowa at No. 24. Ohio State and Rutgers also received votes.
The past two polls have been the first time this season Purdue has fallen below their original pre-season rank of No. 7 Coming into the season, however, since the 2015-16 Purdue is tied for first in amount of times finishing better than their pre-season rank.
Since the 2015-16 season, schools that have finished better in the postseason AP Poll than in the preseason AP poll most often:Florida State 4Houston 4Michigan 4Purdue 4West Virginia 4Baylor 3Cincinnati 3Gonzaga 3Villanova 3Virginia 3— College B-Ball Ref (@collegebb_ref) October 26, 2021
Purdue (25-6) is also No. 9 in the USA Today/Coaches Poll this week. The Coaches Poll has the same Top 5 as AP. Among Big Ten teams, it has No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 15 Illinois, No. 23 Iowa and No. 25 Ohio State. Michigan State and Rutgers also received points, but not enough to crack the Top 25.
The Boilermakers are No. 13 in the NCAA NET rankings, which is used to seed teams for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The NET has its Top 5 as Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor, Kentucky and Houston. Big Ten teams among its Top 25 include No. 14 Illinois, No. 15 Iowa, No. 21 Wisconsin and No. 22 Ohio State.
No. 3 seed Purdue next game will be Friday in the Big Ten Tournament against a team not yet known. The game will be 25 minutes after the conclusion of the 6:30 p.m. No. 6 seed Ohio State playing the winner of Wednesday's No. 14 seed Minnesota vs. No. 11 seed Penn State contest.
The Friday Purdue game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.