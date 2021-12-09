A sports reporter from a Louisville TV station posted a column this week praising Purdue’s basketball coach and how he has assembled the No. 1 team in the nation.
“No one-and-dones,” writes Rick Bozich, from KDRB-TV. “No five-star recruits. Nobody fetches from the transfer pool.
“Take a long look at the Purdue roster Matt Painter has pulled together while building the current No. 1 team in America. Then score one for old-fashioned college basketball.”
As the Exponent has reported previously, Bozich was the first among the AP Top 25 pollsters to pick Purdue as the nation’s top team. He was the lone No. 1 vote for the Nov. 22 poll. This week, all 61 voters in the AP poll selected Purdue No. 1.
Bozich emphasizes that the Boilermaker roster is made up of players who were not in the Top 100 recruits.
“Purdue players missed the memo that if you are a dazzling player you better hop in your Porsche and zoom to the NBA Draft combine after your first 20-point game,” Bozich wrote. “Turns out the duds were the folks who evaluated Purdue’s talent.”
The author points out that Trevion Williams was ranked No. 154 in the Class of 2018. And Zach Edey was No. 440 two years later.
Painter was able to sign the No. 89 player in Class of 2020 – Jaden Ivey, who some pundits say could be a lottery pick after this season.
“Like most of Painter’s guys, Ivey is a better player than the talent evaluators said he would be, which explains why the Boilermakers have ascended to the No. 1 ranking for the first time in school history.”
Last week, the Exponent contacted Bozich to ask him about why he was the first pollster to vote Purdue as No. 1.
"I've liked Purdue since the beginning of the season because the Boilermakers are a talented, veteran, proven group with all the important parts back from last season," he wrote in the email. "Matt Painter has shooters, slashers and big men. They defend. They share the ball. They're coachable."
He liked the players’ attitudes, too.
"They certainly give the vibe that they are about winning the Big Ten and winning a national title – more than getting to the NBA. They play without ego," Bozich said. "Trevion Williams has demonstrated that by coming off the bench. Zach Edey is an unusual talent who is a matchup problem. Jaden Ivey should be a lottery pick."
Purdue (8-0, 1-0) will play its first game as the nation’s No. 1-ranked team on Thursday. It plays at 7 p.m. at Rutgers (4-4, 0-1). The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.