The spotlight keeps lighting up on Trevion Williams.
The junior forward was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Midseason watchlist Thursday afternoon, alongside Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and several others.
Williams is one of eight Big Ten players named to the watchlist, according to a release from the men's basketball team issued Thursday. Further information about the players nominated to the watchlist is currently unavailable because the trophy's website went offline shortly after the announcement.
The award is given out yearly to the nation's most outstanding basketball player. Previous winners include Dayton's Obi Toppin, Duke's Zion Williamson and Kentucky's Anthony Davis.
Williams takes the court tonight against Minnesota at 5 p.m., hoping to strengthen his case for the award.