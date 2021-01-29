Junior center Trevion Williams has been named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday afternoon.
The award, given out annually to the nation's top center, has narrowed its list of candidates to 10. The list will be narrowed to five in early March, and will be awarded after the conclusion of the season, according to a release from Purdue Athletics.
Trevion is a top-🔟 finalist for the @Hoophall Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award. pic.twitter.com/aLClgUYUpb— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 29, 2021
Williams is one of five Big Ten players on the list, alongside Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Iowa's Luka Garza, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson and Minnesota's Liam Robbins. Big Ten players have won the award three times since the award's inception in 2015. Garza is the most recent winner.
Williams has led the team on offense this season, averaging 15.3 points per game and over nine rebounds per game. He has had 12 straight games scoring at least 10 points and seven rebounds, was a preseason All-Big Ten selection and won the Big Ten Player of the Week award earlier this month.
His competition in the field is stiff this season. Garza is poised to make a repeat appearance and leads the Big Ten in pure scoring at 26.9 points per game. Cockburn leads the league in rebounding and field-goal percentage at 10.3 rebounds per game and 70.1% field-goal shooting, followed closely by Dickinson and Garza. Dickinson has won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award five out of a possible nine times this season, and Robbins leads the league in blocked shots at 2.6 per game.
Williams will face off against Robbins Saturday night when Purdue hosts Minnesota in Mackey Arena. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network.