Down 9 points with 10 minutes left, the Boilermakers were looking at losing their first game of the season to Marquette.
Freshman guard Braden Smith stepped up to the occasion, scoring on three straight plays to will the Boilermakers back to a so-far-undefeated season.
Purdue (3-0) ended up beating the Golden Eagles (2-1) 75-70 Tuesday night in Mackey Arena.
Hitting an open 3, knocking down two free-throws and throwing up the ball and “hoping for a miracle,” Smith was able to regain the lead for Purdue in the closing minutes.
“I thought Purdue did a phenomenal job taking that game away from us,” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said in the post-game press conference. “I think Painter is one of the best coaches in the country, and this is one of the best programs in the country.”
Smart had gone 3-0 against head coach Matt Painter up until last night, including one tournament victory on his way to a Final Four appearance in 2011. The coach had some strong words of approval for Painter and the Purdue men’s basketball program after the game.
“(Painter) doesn’t get enough credit for what he does,” Smart said after the game. “Doing it the right way, there’s a lot of people in college basketball that go about things in different ways.”
The “right way” was alluding to Painter’s track record of recruiting and coaching talent at Purdue. On Tuesday, fans saw Smith, the 196th-ranked recruit according to 247sports.com, take over the game with his play-making ability.
“We all look at rankings and stats and all that kind of stuff, and they all mean absolutely nothing because there’s a lot of guys that played in this game that weren’t four or five stars and are really good,” Painter said.
Smart also talked up one of the plays he thought was the most influential in the outcome of the game.
He said sophomore forward Caleb Furst’s cross-court running block that stopped a wide-open 3 at the top of the key was “a big time play” and something “that should be on his highlight reel.”
Hustle plays like that block have been a staple of this Purdue team so far. While the team has struggled to shoot the 3, hitting only 28.8% this season, it has made up for it with blocks, steals and long defensive possessions.
Purdue ranks 25th, 93rd and 275th in Division I at blocks, steals and average defensive possession length, respectively. Those were all aspects of the game last year’s team struggled with.
“We were really just searching to find the right group to be able to defend,” Painter said.
And while Smith took over the game with his offense, it was his and Jenkins’ defense that Painter commended in the post-game.