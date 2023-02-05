The buzzer sounded, the scoreboard read 79 IU to 74 Purdue and college kids in red flooded the hardwood as if there were a prize for whoever could be the first to reach mid-court.
No. 1 Purdue (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) lost to No. 21 Indiana (16-7, 7-5), and the resulting scene in Assembly Hall resembled the reaction to the end of a war. Fans were jumping, yelling and hugging. Within seconds, a joyous mosh pit, hundreds strong, had formed at center court.
As Zach Edey put it, “It means they’re very very excited to beat you.”
“I’m used to it by now,” the junior center said following the game. “Every (road) game I’ve lost in the last two years I’ve had the court stormed. It’s a sign of respect that teams storm the court.”
Even after the loss, respect for Purdue undeniably remains. Writers Jeff Goodman and Gary Parrish, of Stadium and CBS Sports, both announced on Twitter that Purdue will remain their No. 1-ranked team.
But no matter what becomes of the narrative on the Boilermakers, they lost a rivalry game in a big environment. They were “not concentrating and not being tough,” head coach Matt Painter said. “Not making our free throws, turning the basketball over…that (game) should have been ours.”
Senior David Jenkins Jr., the most experienced player on the team at the collegiate level, was undeterred by the defeat.
“We don’t lose, we learn,” he said. “I just like how we handled adversity at the end of the day. We came back and responded in the second half.”
Purdue won the second half by 10 points, showcasing multiple strengths of their team in the process. The problem for the Boilers was an inability to stay composed against the roar of a raucous Assembly Hall crowd in the first.
“The environment shocked some of us,” Edey said. “I feel like they outworked us in the first half, and that was the story of the game.”
The numbers tell the same story. Eleven turnovers would be a lot for Purdue in an entire game – it averages 10 – let alone a single half.
“We really talked about how they pressured and got into you last year here,” Painter said. “We had 10 turnovers in the first half here last year.” He said that the goal was to avoid a repeat of that, and his team just didn’t execute.
“We could have frozen their hands to throw it in the post a little more because they were jumping our passes when we’d throw them in,” Jenkins said.
Indiana had a season-high 11 steals, multiple of which resulted on attempted passes to the Boilers’ main source of offense in Edey. The steals were a wheel of momentum against Purdue, as every IU theft resulted in exciting fastbreak offense for the Hoosiers, which ignited their fans, who then made the environment further unbearable for the Boilers.
“The pick sixes kill you,” Painter said. “They kept getting in transition.”
IU had 10 fastbreak points in the first half, a figure that when combined with Purdue’s six missed free throws, quickly explains the poor performance of the first 20 minutes.
In the second half, Indiana’s fastbreak advantage dried up. The Hoosiers had just 2 points in transition and five forced turnovers. The Boilers were able to get the ball to Edey down low, and he pirouetted, hook-shot and dunked his way to 18 points. Veteran guards Brandon Newman and Jenkins were instrumental in combining for three made 3’s in a row to cut the deficit to 4.
What was missing for the Boilers was the typically steady presence of their young duo of starting guards, Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith. Loyer and Smith played 33 combined minutes in the second half but only scored 6 points on 3-for-11 shooting. Loyer missed all three of his deep attempts. Smith’s only turnover of the game came in the final minute, with his team down three.
The illumination of their disappearance not so much blames them for the loss as it does emphasize their youth and lack of experience in a pressure-cooker environment. As Edey said, “you can point out three or four plays from everyone that could have made up (Smith’s late game turnover).”
Smith expressed accountability for his late-game mistake and emphasized his desire to improve and move on.
“When you throw a turnover, you’re much more locked in (afterwards),” Jenkins said. As Purdue sees itself in more situations like the one on Saturday, the loss to its biggest rival has the potential to serve as a valuable experience for the entire team to draw on, especially for those with college basketball resumes as short as Smith’s and Loyer’s.
“We’re gonna respond to this loss going into these next few games,” Jenkins said. “And we’ll be ready for them when they come back to Mackey.”
The Hoosiers will be visiting on Feb. 25, and in the three weeks between now and then, Purdue’s team will watch film, practice and play in four more games. There will be plenty of opportunities for the Boilers to emulate their star center and rebound.