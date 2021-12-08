Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic was named one of 30 male candidates for the CLASS award Tuesday afternoon, a Purdue press release said.
🎖️ @Sash_Stefanovic named 1-of-30 candidates for the Senior Class Award.https://t.co/42TCke66Pg— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 7, 2021
The CLASS, Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, award compiles a list of 60 athletes, 30 in men's basketball and 30 in women's, who "excel both on and off the court." Each award nominee must be an NCAA DI senior and have "notable accomplishments" in character, classroom, community and competition, according to the award's website.
The award will be narrowed to 10 finalists in both categories later in the season, who will then be voted on by members of the media, coaches and fans to see who best represents the qualities the award highlights. A winner will be announced during the Final Four of both the men's and women's tournaments, the release said.
A three-time member of the Big Ten All-Academic team, Stefanovic joins Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr., Michigan guard Eli Brooks and Illinois guard Trent Frazier among the six Big Ten players selected for the watch list.
Past award winners include Iowa's Luka Garza last season, who was commemorated for turning down a chance at playing pro basketball to return to complete his undergraduate degree in economics while visiting patients in the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital.
“The University of Iowa has prepared me for the real world both on and off the court,” Garza said in an early-April interview. "I am forever grateful to the countless teachers, advisors, tutors and classmates that have helped me balance the life of a Division I student-athlete with the rigorous curriculum in the Tippie College of Business."
Four of the last six winners have been selected in the NBA draft, with Michigan State's Denzel Valentine going as high as 14th to the Chicago Bulls in 2016.
The last Purdue player to be considered a candidate for the award was former guard and three-time All Big Ten academic team member Rapheal Davis, who helped raise almost $10,000 for the Cary Home for Children in two weeks. The three-time captain now works as a Director of Development in Purdue University's College of Pharmacy.