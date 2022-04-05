The last coach to take Purdue to the Final Four in men’s basketball, Lee Rose, has died at the age of 85 in Charlotte, it was announced on Tuesday.
Rose coached the Boilermakers for two seasons, from 1978 to 1980, earning a 50-18 record. His 1978-79 team captured a regular-season tri-championship in the Big Ten along with Iowa and Michigan State. However, that Boilermaker team was not invited to the NCAA Tournament, which had 40 teams in the post-season. Instead, the Hawkeyes and Spartans were invited.
Iowa lost in the first round to Toledo and Michigan State won the national title.
Lee Rose, Purdue basketball’s predecessor to Gene Keady and head coach in 1979 and 1980, has passed away. Our thoughts go out to the Rose family. pic.twitter.com/WHBSkjr1m2— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 5, 2022
The next season, when the NCAA expanded to 48 teams and Purdue finished in third place in the Big Ten, the Boilermakers were invited and beat LaSalle, St. John’s, Indiana and Duke to advance to the Final Four in Indianapolis. Then they lost to UCLA before beating Iowa in the last third-place game played in the Tournament.
Rose came to Purdue after having taken North Carolina-Charlotte to the Final Four in 1977. His coaching stops included Transylvania (160-57 record in eight seasons), Charlotte (72-18 in three seasons), Purdue (50-18 in two seasons) and South Florida (106-69 in six seasons). After leaving South Florida, a program he helped establish in Tampa, he became an NBA assistant for the San Antonio Spurs, New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets.
It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of coach Lee Rose, a wonderful gentleman who led the 49ers to the 1976 NIT Finals and 1977 Final Four. Our thoughts are with his dear family and many friends, players and colleagues. 💚https://t.co/KcDRjaCAcn pic.twitter.com/seSssBpARi— Charlotte 49ers (@Charlotte49ers) April 5, 2022
In 2015, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and was wheelchair bound after suffering a spinal cord injury in a fall, according to South Florida Athletics.
Lee Rose, basketball coach who led Charlotte and Purdue to the Final Four, has died https://t.co/2npD6iOnBQ— Philip Tate (@PhilipTater) April 5, 2022
Funeral arrangements are pending in Charlotte.