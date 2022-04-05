4/5/22 Coach Lee Rose
The last coach to take Purdue to the Final Four in men’s basketball, Lee Rose, has died at the age of 85 in Charlotte, it was announced on Tuesday.

Rose coached the Boilermakers for two seasons, from 1978 to 1980, earning a 50-18 record. His 1978-79 team captured a regular-season tri-championship in the Big Ten along with Iowa and Michigan State. However, that Boilermaker team was not invited to the NCAA Tournament, which had 40 teams in the post-season. Instead, the Hawkeyes and Spartans were invited.

Iowa lost in the first round to Toledo and Michigan State won the national title.

The next season, when the NCAA expanded to 48 teams and Purdue finished in third place in the Big Ten, the Boilermakers were invited and beat LaSalle, St. John’s, Indiana and Duke to advance to the Final Four in Indianapolis. Then they lost to UCLA before beating Iowa in the last third-place game played in the Tournament.

Rose came to Purdue after having taken North Carolina-Charlotte to the Final Four in 1977. His coaching stops included Transylvania (160-57 record in eight seasons), Charlotte (72-18 in three seasons), Purdue (50-18 in two seasons) and South Florida (106-69 in six seasons). After leaving South Florida, a program he helped establish in Tampa, he became an NBA assistant for the San Antonio Spurs, New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets.

In 2015, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and was wheelchair bound after suffering a spinal cord injury in a fall, according to South Florida Athletics.

Funeral arrangements are pending in Charlotte.

