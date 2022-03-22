For the first time since the 2019 season, the Purdue men's basketball team has advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers will play the St. Peter's Peacocks at 7 p.m. Friday in the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
St. Peter's, the No. 15 seed in the East bracket, upset No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 7 seed Murray St. to advance to the Sweet 16. Friday's winner will play the winner of No. 8 seed North Carolina and No. 4 seed UCLA on Sunday. NC versus UCLA will be at 9:39 p.m. Friday.
Traveling to Philadelphia
Tickets for most sections of the stadium have already sold out, but there are still options available. The cheapest tickets as of Tuesday afternoon are listed at $349 a piece, while the most expensive are going for $719. Fans can buy tickets at Ticketmaster or other third party sites such as StubHub or vividseats.com.
There are three hotels within a mile of the Wells Fargo Center, according to Expedia. Courtyard Philadelphia South is listed at $218 per room, and only has fives available rooms left. Rooms at the Live Casino and Hotel are going for $146 and rooms at the Radisson Hotel are going for $212. There are at least 25 more hotels within five miles of the stadium, according to Expedia. The cheapest of those is the Rustic Modern Getaway, listed at only $91 per room.
Where to watch
If traveling to Philadelphia isn't feasible, the game will be broadcast on television. Fans can watch on both CBS and TBS, or stream the game at March Madness Live on ncaa.org.