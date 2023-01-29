Zach Edey had another career scoring day against Michigan State on Sunday.
The junior center's 38 points highlighted Purdue’s 79-61 blowout win at home.
The Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1 Big Ten) defeated the Spartans (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) for the second time in 13 days, playing at home Sunday as the No. 1 team for the first time while students are on campus.
Michigan State shied away from doubling Edey with two defenders in the paint for the second game this season. This led to the massive 38 points for the junior.
"Usually when someone has success they change things," Edey said after the game. "Izzo is very steadfast in his ways and wants you to beat him with twos, not threes."
Edey’s performance came after scoring 32 against the Spartans in their arena on Jan. 16.
"When a player scores 70 points against you in two games that's not on the players," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said after the game, "that's on the coach."
Every seat was covered in the same free T-shirt before the contest as part of a themed “white-out” game to accompany the Boilers’ debut of their throw-back jerseys. The crowd enjoyed Purdue’s 5-of-9 3-point shooting in the first half, which started with a drained wide-open look from Ethan Morton 19 seconds into the game.
The only time the constant buzz of Mackey paused was for a split second every time the ball left a Purdue shooter’s hands for a 3-point attempt. The makes of Morton, Brandon Newman, Mason Gillis and David Jenkins Jr. electrified the arena, especially when Jenkins’ second attempt splashed in as time expired in the first half.
Edey and Jenkins led in scoring at halftime and combined for more points than the Spartans had as a team. The pair ended up as the leading scorers in the game for Purdue, which as a team didn’t have another player in double figures outside of Edey’s career-high 38 and Jenkins’ 11.
Purdue built up a double-digit lead halfway through the first, but saw it cut down to 4 after back-to-back Michigan State 3’s brought the game within a couple possessions. The Spartans’ A.J. Hoggard, who led his team in scoring with 20, brought the lead within 5 one last time before the team went cold.
"Success messes with you more than failure," head coach Matt Painter said after the game. "If you win by a basket, everything you did wrong gets magnified. If you lose, you don't magnify those things."
An 8-0 Boiler scoring run ensued, fueled strictly by Edey in the paint. The junior center provided a 13-point lead before a timeout was called to stop the bleeding. Michigan State’s Malik Hall, who didn’t play in the teams’ first encounter, eventually stopped the team’s scoring drought with his first made field goal.
The Spartans managed to cut a 20-point Purdue lead in half with 12 minutes still to play, but never got over the 10-point hump. The point separation grew to 20 once more in the final few minutes, but the Spartans never whittled it down to a surmountable margin.
Edey was just a possession short of 40 points. The junior had 38 points with 2 minutes left as Painter subbed him off for Trey Kauffman-Renn.
"I was the one trying to get (Trey Kauffman-Renn) in at the end," Painter said after the game. "But he was the one that said, let's get him 40 points."
Purdue plays Penn State at Mackey next Wednesday night. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network.