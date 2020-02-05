On a frigid, snow-filled night the Boilers came out smoking hot, going on a 17-2 run to start off Wednesday's game against Iowa that ended in a 104-68 victory.
Their big run was fueled by energy and effort. Purdue was first to every loose ball, rebound and 50/50 ball, which made scoring significantly easier. Junior guard Nojel Eastern grabbed three big offensive rebounds in the first five minutes of the game. Those rebounds afforded Purdue numerous second chances the Boilers cashed in on.
Recap of that @BoilerBall vs No. 17 Iowa game 😂 pic.twitter.com/lh8MQqnrxk— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 6, 2020
Purdue also played very connectedly. The team had 18 assists in the first half. Nearly every Boiler who checked in put points on the board. Passes were crisper than usual and players seemed to just get to their spots at the perfect time.
The Boilers defeated Iowa by simply putting on a shooting clinic. They didn't out rebound the Hawkeyes by a bunch, Purdue didn't force a crazy amount of turnovers. When the Boilers shot the ball just found its way into the basket. The 61 points Purdue scored in the first half is the most scored in one half by any Matt-Painter team in conference play. The Boilers knocked down 17 threes on 56% shooting and seemingly could do no wrong.
“We got outplayed, we got out fought, we got out executed.” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery.
19 three-pointers helps @BoilerBall put up their highest point total in a Big Ten home game since 1975. Highlights from the big win over Iowa: pic.twitter.com/WhE0c7W0vt— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) February 6, 2020
Senior forward Evan Boudreaux lead the team in scoring and rebounding with 18 points and eight boards. Sophomore guard Eric Hunter dished out a career-high seven assists, which was a team high for the night.
Senior guard Jahaad Proctor also had a big night for Purdue. He scored 15 points and didn't miss a single shot going 6-for-6 on the night.
"I haven't been playing the best as of lately that was a me thing. I was going through some stuff," said Proctor. "I got out of myself. Basketball is my sanctuary and I've been in the gym. Those are the shots I practice and I work on every day.
"I've been putting in the work and hopefully it's paying off."
The Boilers return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday when they visit in-state rival Indiana. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
#BoilerNotes
• Purdue improved to 13-10 overall and 6-6 in the Big Ten Conference with a 104-68 victory over No. 17-ranked Iowa in front of 14,804 fans at Mackey Arena … Purdue has won back-to-back games in conference play for the first time this year.
• Purdue is now 16-3 in its last 19 games against nationally-ranked teams at home, having won seven of its last eight games … all seven of the wins in the last eight games have come when Purdue was unranked.
• Purdue's 104 points were the most at Mackey Arena against a Big Ten team since a 114-91 win over Illinois on Feb. 15, 1975.
• The 104 points were Purdue's most against a ranked team since Feb. 28, 1970, a 108-107 loss to Iowa.
• Purdue's 36-point win was its largest against a ranked team in school history … Purdue now has five wins by 25 or more points against ranked teams since Nov. 2017, including three this year, which are the largest wins against a ranked opponent in school history.
- 36 (104-68) vs. #17 Iowa (Feb. 5, 2020)
- 29 (71-42) vs. #8 Michigan State (Jan. 12, 2020)
- 29 (69-40) vs. #5 Virginia (Dec. 4, 2019)
- 27 (92-65) vs. #2 North Carolina (March 20, 1969)
- 26 (87-61) vs. #23 Villanova (March 23, 2019)
- 25 (89-64) vs. #2 Arizona (Nov. 24, 2017)
• Purdue's 36-point win is tied for the sixth-largest win over a ranked team since the 2010-11 season, and is tied for the second largest by an unranked team over a ranked squad.
- 44 (95-51) | #6 Villanova vs. #7 Oklahoma (4-2-16)
- 40 (80-40) | Tulsa vs. #20 Memphis (1-22-20)
- 39 (92-53) | #21 Missouri vs. #20 California (11-22-11)
- 39 (78-39) | #1 Kentucky vs. #20 West Virginia (3-26-15)
- 38 (89-51) | #4 Notre Dame vs. #25 Cincinnati (3-10-11)
- 36 (104-68) | Purdue vs. #17 Iowa (2-5-20)
• Purdue's 61 first-half points were the second most scored in a half during the Matt Painter era and the fourth most in a first half in school history.
• Purdue's 19 3-pointers were the second most in school history, behind the Big Ten-record 20 trifectas made against Iowa on Jan. 20, 2018.
• Purdue improved to 12-0 this season when shooting a higher field goal percentage than its opponent.
• Purdue's 63.1 field goal percentage was its highest percentage since Nov. 23, 2016, vs. Auburn (.643) … it's the second-highest percentage of the Matt Painter era.
• Purdue's 1.53 points / possession was the third-highest total in school history.
• Purdue's 29 assists were the third most in school history against a Big Ten opponent, and the most since having 30 against Alcorn State on Nov. 17, 2010.
• Purdue became just the second team since 2010-11 to score at least 100 points and make three or fewer free throws (UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly on March 7, 2019).
– Purdue Athletics Communications contributed to this report.