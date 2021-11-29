The No. 2 Purdue men's basketball team will continue its home stand in the ACC/Big Ten challenge as it takes on Florida State Tuesday night.
The Boilermakers are 6-0 thus far and look to claim their 7th straight win of the season and their first ever against the Seminoles (5-1).
The two teams have faced off just four times and Purdue now has a chance to break that curse. Purdue has its highest AP ranking since 1988. Statistically, this one of the Boilers' best teams ever. Offensively, they have been a juggernaut so far this season and have the potential to be a great defensive team.
“Guys understand what’s on the line and this is our last go round,” senior forward Trevion Williams said. “This team is special.”
When FSU roles into Mackey on Tuesday, the team will be missing some key players. The Seminoles will be without their starting point guard Rayquan Evans as well as starting center Tanor Ngom and backup center Naheem McLeod.
Head coach Matt Painter emphasized he will still prepare his team for those players to be there. Even though FSU is down two centers, the team has two more 7-footers to deploy against the Boilers. Additionally, the Seminoles are known to rotate 10-11 players, and those replacements will be well equipped to perform come Tuesday.
Florida State will be another big test in Purdue’s grueling non-conference schedule. The Seminoles have been a great defensive team for the past decade and possess the same type of size, length and athleticism as Purdue.
“This is probably the number one test we have had thus far because the style of play is so different than North Carolina or Villanova,” Painter said. “We’ll see if we can be efficient against this kind of style. It’s a real challenge for us.”
Junior point guard Isaiah Thompson will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench last game with a facial injury. This will be a true test for Boilermakers come Tuesday even with the cloud of injuries over the Seminoles. The sheer length and athleticism that they possess can give an offense fits.
Purdue will have its hands fill when these two squads face off tomorrow night in Mackey Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.