A 6-4 combination guard from Haverford, Pennsylvania is the latest commitment to Coach Matt Painter’s Class of 2022.
Jameel Brown, a 6-4 guard from near Philadelphia, committed to Purdue on Monday. He joins Fletcher Loyer, a 6-5 shooting guard from Fort Wayne Homestead High School as part of the recruiting class.
Congrats to Jameel on his commitment to @BoilerBall! The Boilermakers are getting a great player, person, and family! pic.twitter.com/PbIvQfm9Xg— Haverford Basketball (@FordsBasketball) December 7, 2020
Brown is ranked as the No. 122 player in the nation and No. 20 at his position, according to 247 Sports. Rivals.com ranks him as a four-star recruit and No. 105 nationally.
He reportedly received 16 offers. In addition to Purdue, his final five schools were Xavier, Penn, Temple and Marquette.
Brown missed most of his sophomore season due to an injured wrist, according to Gold and Black Illustrated.
According to USA Basketball, Brown averaged 11.6 points per game as a freshman in 2018-19 while his team earned a 28-0 record and a state championship. He also competes in football, cross country and tennis.