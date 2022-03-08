The No. 9 Purdue men's basketball team heads to Indianapolis this week on the heels of five Big Ten postseason honors and with a chance to improve its NCAA tournament seeding heading into Selection Sunday.
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was named to the All-Big Ten first team by coaches and media, sophomore center Zach Edey made the second team, senior forward Trevion Williams made the third team and was named Sixth Man of the Year by the coaches, senior guard Sasha Stefanovic made the honorable mentions list and senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. made the All-Defense team.
Stefanovic, Williams and Painter addressed the media prior to the tournament to react to the postseason honors and discuss their preparation to face either Minnesota, Penn State or Ohio State on Day 3 of the tournament. Minnesota and Penn State play Wednesday night, and the winner will face the Buckeyes Thursday night.
Fruits of their labor
"Obviously we fell short of our goal of winning the league, but any time you're right there at the end, you're gonna get recognition for individual players," Painter said about his players' postseason honors. "I'm happy for all those guys."
Williams said his sixth man award was nothing less than he expected, and he "would have been surprised" if he didn't get it after the way his role on the team changed this season.
"I really committed to a role that, (for) a lot of players, it's hard for them to adapt to," Williams said. "From being a starter to coming off the bench, a lot of guys might look at that as an insult, but for me it's never been about playing time."
Painter said the award proves he's still among the top 10 to 15 players in the league. He also praised Ivey and Edey's growth over the course of the season and cited their placements as reflective of that effort.
Keeping it simple
Painter stressed the need for Ivey and Williams to keep their play simple heading into the postseason tournaments.
"With (Ivey's decision making), things change with how people defend him." Painter said. "He's always in that adjustment mode of making decisions. Sometimes he has pre-determined thoughts, and that's how he gets in trouble. When he doesn't have predetermined thoughts and just takes what the defense gives him, he's proven that he's a good decision-maker."
Painter specifically cited Ivey's performance against Indiana as part of that dichotomy.
"The ball had to get out of his hands because they had three, four people on the ball when he drove," Painter said. "He has shown us that he can make that adjustment and get us quality looks and then really put the defense in a bind."
Williams faces a similar test heading into tournament play, Painter said.
"When he goes right at people, they're at his mercy, when he tries to overdo things, that's where we get into trouble," Painter said.
Last chance to improve
The tournament represents an opportunity for the team to improve not only its play, but also its seeding headed into the NCAA tournament, Stefanovic said.
He cited a familiarity with Purdue's likely opponents as key to their preparation for this weekend. Since the Boilermakers have played each team in the conference at least once, the responsibility to be prepared shifts focus to a "ready for anything" mindset.
Painter said Purdue's two days off in the tournament will have a drawback: The team will be playing its first game of the tournament against a team that has already played at least once, and will be more used to this year's environment in Indianapolis.
And while the team defense has improved over the last three weeks, Painter said, it still still has work on its on-ball defense and "putting the pieces together" if it wants to make a deep postseason run.
"The more we can go without turning the ball over and setting our defense, we're gonna help ourselves," Painter said. "We've struggled in transition defense, it's important for us to try and get our defense set."
Purdue tips off in its first game of the Big Ten Tournament Friday at 9 p.m. in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.