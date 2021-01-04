After dropping back-to-back games to ranked teams last week, the Purdue men’s basketball team is ranked No. 47 in the first NET rankings of the season released Monday
The NET ranking is maintained by the NCAA as a tool to determine teams that may be selected for the post-season tournament. An explanation of how the NCAA will use the rankings can be found here.
The Top 5 teams included Gonazga, Baylor, Tennessee, Illinois and Villanova in that order.
In addition to the No. 4 Illini and No. 47 Boilermakers, other conference teams were tranked as follows: No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Iowa, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 17 Rutgers, No. 28 Ohio State, No. 32 Maryland, No. 42 Penn State, No. 43 Minnesota, No. 50 Northwestern, No. 51 Indiana, No. 119 Michigan State and No. 186 Nebraska.
The NCAA ranks all 340 Division 1 teams.
After last week receiving votes in both the AP and the USA Today Coaches weekly polls, Purdue did not receive any votes this week.
No. 5 Iowa is among seven conference teams among this week's AP's Top 25. Others include No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 10 Michigan, No. 12 Illinois, No. 15 Rutgers, No. 16 Minnesota and No. 23 Michigan State.
The USA Today poll has No. 7 Iowa as the highest rated Big Ten team. Other conference teams in this week's poll include No. 9 Michigan, No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 12 Illinois, No. 14 Rutgers, No. 17 Minnesota,
Purdue (7-5, 2-3) returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Nebraska (4-7, 0-4). The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.