No. 24 Purdue lost a close battle on the road against Maryland, 61-60, on Tuesday night despite another double-double from junior forward Trevion Williams.
The Boilermakers (12-7, 7-5), winners of five of their last six and a three-game road winning streak, arrived in College Park five hours later than expected after experiencing mechanical issues on their flight. The flight originated at the Purdue airport, got as far as Columbus, Ohio, but turned back to land in Indianapolis.
Passengers were told to prepare for an emergency landing, but later were told it would be "normal" landing. Later, the team boarded another charter flight and arrived shortly before midnight.
Coach Matt Painter said the Monday event was harrowing.
"When you do land and you gotta get a new plane and you see 15 firetrucks out there (on the runway), you know it was close," Painter said. "It makes you appreciate things."
On the court on Tuesday, Williams' 23-point, 11-rebound performance was not enough to pull out a win.
Purdue’s defense created 5 turnovers in the first half by trapping Maryland (10-8, 4-7) ball handlers as they drove into the paint. The Boilers forced the Terrapins into deep 3-pointers late in the shot clock on several possessions, as the backcourt tandem of junior Eric Hunter Jr. and sophomore Isaiah Thompson caromed around the perimeter, helping to pressure Maryland into shooting 8.3% from deep – 1 of 12.
At the half, Purdue led 27-24.
But 15 team turnovers plagued the Purdue offense, with three starters – Williams, Hunter and Brandon Newman – committing three each.
Six straight points from Williams to start the half extended the Boilermaker lead to seven, but Maryland raced back and took a 1-point lead behind back-to-back 3s from guard Aaron Wiggins at the halfway mark of the second half. Freshman center Zach Edey entered the game with 11:39 remaining in the game and made an immediate impact, scoring on successive possessions to put the Boilermakers up, 42-39.
Maryland would not go away, however, attacking the Boilermaker offense every time it drove to the basket, forcing turnovers, contesting shots and creating transition opportunities that led to open looks for Wiggins and fellow guard Eric Ayayla who combined for 34 points on 6 of 14 from deep.
Freshman guard Jaden Ivey scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, getting to the basket and finishing contested lay-ins or getting fouled and going to the stripe. Ivey continually found the ball in his hands as the Terrapins blanketed Williams down-low, doubling him on the block and refusing him the ball.
"They cat-and-moused me with the double," Williams said. "So, it was up to me to find the open guy."
After Ayala closed the gap to 60-59 from the free throw stripe with 48 seconds left, Ivey again found the ball in his hands, driving to the basket and attempting a point-blank fade away jumper that brushed off the side of the rim and fell into Maryland hands with 23 seconds left.
Ayala, with the bigger Williams switched onto him, drove to the basket, missed a layup, but was fouled Ivey. He hit both free throws with 3.3 seconds left, capping six straight points by Maryland.
The Boilermakers threw a halfcourt pass to Williams who double-dribbled with 0.4 to go. Maryland inbounded the ball and time expired.
Purdue returns to action by hosting Northwestern (6-9, 3-8) at 4:30 p.m., Saturday. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Game Notes:
• The Boilermakers won the rebound battle, 33-24, and also netted 10 offensive boards compared to three for Maryland.
• Freshman Ethan Morton, who was 1 for 1 from the field, a 3-pointer, led the the team in +/- with 9:10 of playing time. While he was on the court, Purdue was +7 points.
• Purdue outscored Maryland in the paint, 26-16.
• After shooting 1 of 12 from 3-point distance the first half, Maryland was 8 of 13 the second.
• Purdue led 26:28, Maryland led 5:21. The game was tied 12 times and the lead changed hands 10 times.
• Maryland's Darryl Morsel and Donta Scott combined for 7 of the team's 10 steals.
• Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic, who has been out with Covid, is expected to practice on Friday and play on Saturday, Coach Matt Painter said.
