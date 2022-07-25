Country roads, take me home ...
To the place, where I belong ...
Portland, Oregon ...
Wait a minute, that's not quite right.
Purdue will face West Virginia in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland on Thanksgiving day.
The game tips off at 10 p.m. EST on Nov. 24 and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Should the Boilermakers win in the first round, they will go on to the semifinals to face the winner of Portland State and Gonzaga. The winner of that game will go on to the championship to face Xavier, Duke or Oregon State.
The losers of the semifinal games will play each other to determine third place in the tournament.
Should Purdue lose in the first round, it will play against the loser of the Vikings and the Bulldogs.
Should they win, the Boilers would then play for fifth place against the winner of the consolation game on the other side of the bracket for fifth place. Should they lose, they would play the losers of the consolation game for seventh place.
The tournament is scheduled to run from Nov. 24 to the 27, with the first round of games on the 24th, the second round on the 25th, and the final round on the 27th.
Purdue's game against West Virginia will be its fourth of the season and first away from home.