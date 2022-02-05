The Purdue women’s basketball team tried to find ways to fight past the Northwestern Wildcats on homecourt while a heavy 13 inches of snow fell and postponed many Purdue events and classes. However, they lost their second consecutive game 80-67.
Purdue head coach Katie Gearlds commented on the team having to face the adversity of not being able to practice as a result of the snowstorm and its effect on the team’s performance.
“Sometimes life puts you in situations that just aren’t ideal and we just didn’t handle that very well today”.
Abbey Ellis was the leading scorer for the Boilermakers with 13 points and a rebound. Sophomore guard Madison Layden and freshman guard Jayla Smith each had 10 points and a combined 2 rebounds.
Purdue (13-9, 4-7 Big Ten) took on the Wildcats (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena Friday night. The matchup was between the eighth and ninth place teams in the Big Ten, hoping to fight for a higher standing in one of the toughest conferences in college basketball.
After suffering a 15-point loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers last Sunday in Lincoln, the Boilermakers looked to bounce back and move ahead in conference contention as the season quickly winds down. Seven more games remain before the ever-awaited Big Ten tournament.
After the third quarter, Northwestern had pulled away 54-38 as Purdue struggled to close the gap. Northwestern guard Veronica Burton scored 21 of her 24 points in the second half with no equivalent answer from the Boiler’s side.
“She’s a great athlete, she’s got great moves. Her ability to change speeds and change directions got us on our heels a little bit”, Coach Gearlds commented after the game.
The Boilers had only taken four trips to the line in three quarters while the Wildcats doubled that with 8.
Purdue seemed to be off in their shooting only hitting on 40% of their shots and 30% from behind the arc. The Boilermakers also had their second lowest game in total rebounds with only 27.
“We have to do a better job boxing out. We would go in to rebound without the intent of putting a body on someone. Giving up the points off turnovers, second chance points, it’s hard to win”.
The first quarter tipped off with extreme scoring woes and sloppy shooting from both teams. Northwestern was shooting at 33.3% and Purdue at 22.2% at the 5 minute mark, with neither side finding their usual rhythm on offense.
At the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats led 13-10. Junior guard Abbey Ellis and freshman guard Ava Learn led the Boilermakers in scoring with 3 points each. Graduate guard Lauryn Satterwhite was the leading scorer for the Wildcats with 5 points.
The crowd at Mackey quickly became impatient with the low scoring affair and even began to ‘boo’ at some of the sloppy turnovers and fouls in the game.
The second quarter proved to be much of the same for Purdue mainly as a result of their scoring and rebounding struggles. The Boilermakers were outrebounded 10-3 on the offensive end, giving way to a stark contrast in second-chance points in Northwestern’s favor.
A lack of aggressiveness from the Boilermakers, save for the occasional drive to the hoop against Northwestern bigs, led to a lack of the crucial defensive boards needed to keep the Boilermakers within striking distance of Northwestern.
Junior guard Jeanae Terry spoke about the team’s mentality and how Northwestern’s aggressiveness may have helped them to be more dominant offensively.
“I think it just comes from ‘want’, them being able to want it more. I think that even though we are small, we do fight”.
At the end of the first half, Northwestern led 35-22. Ellis was the scoring leader in the first half for Purdue racking up 7 points. Junior forward Rickie Woltman was close behind her with 5 points. Jeanae Terry led the team in rebounds with 3.
The Wildcats were led by freshman forward Caileigh Walsh who had 9 points and 2 rebounds. Satterwhite and senior forward Courtney Shaw each had 5 points and a combined 9 rebounds in the half also.
Purdue very quickly found itself in foul trouble at the start of the third quarter with four fouls in the first four minutes of the quarter. Sloppy passes and a lack of rebounds gave Northwestern many breakaway opportunities that they were able to capitalize on.
Senior guard Cassidy Hardin continued her historic streak of now 23 straight games with a made 3-point shot with two huge three-pointers that helped to get the Mackey crowd cheering.
As a team, the Boilermakers were only 2-7 in the third quarter on three-point shots, something they’ve relied heavily on this season to give them an edge.
Jayla Smith opened the fourth quarter with a bang as she made two early 3-point shots tying her second most in a single game.
However, her lasting efforts of helping her team go on a run were just a little too late as the Boilermakers ultimately fell to the Wildcats.
At the end of the game Abbey Ellis expressed that even though the team fell short, she just wants to now focus on getting ready for their next game on Sunday.
“We know that Sunday is a new game, going down to Bloomington, to just kick some butt. We’re going to be switched on for the whole 40 minutes”.
Up next on the schedule for Purdue is the second part of a two-part rivalry game as the Boilermakers travel to Bloomington, Indiana to take on the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday February 6 at 1 p.m. This game will be aired on Big Ten Plus