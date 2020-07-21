Former basketball player Cornelius McNary, who played for Purdue in the mid-90s has died.
McNary, 48 of Matteson Illinois, died on July 17. No other details were given.
He played for the Boilermakers from 1991-94 and was a teammate of Purdue Coach Matt Painter. On Painter’s Twitter account, he wrote that he “was saddened by the loss of ‘Corn’. Was a great teammate and even a better person. He will be missed.”
Another teammate, Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin tweeted, “Lost a teammate & a good man. Big Corn had a beautiful soul.”
According to sports-reference.com, McNary averaged 9.4 minutes and 2.3 points per game in his four-year career at Purdue. His best season was as a freshman in 1990-91, when he appeared in 15 games, averaged 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.4 minutes a game.
Taylor Funeral Home, 63 E. 79th St., Chicago, is handling the arrangements. A spokesperson at the funeral home said on Tuesday that there will be a direct cremation and no services will be held.