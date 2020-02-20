Sophomore guard Aaron Wheeler has acted as an embodiment of Purdue’s basketball season this year, getting off to a hot start early and having occasional successes throughout the remainder of the season.
“I swear I’ve never seen more shots go in and out (of the rim) for a player,” senior forward Evan Boudreaux said about his teammate. “I don’t know what it is with him, but it just seems like he’s gotten a lot of bad bounces.”
The most prominent of Wheeler’s successes came in a two-game stretch starting on Feb. 5. Playing against Iowa, Wheeler shot 4-for-5 from the field with 9 points and seven rebounds, and followed up that performance with a season-high 11 points against Indiana on Feb. 8.
“Coach always says, ‘Keep doing the little things, shots will fall,’ so it was good to see a couple go (in),” Wheeler said after the Indiana game.
He set a career high in scoring against Indiana and a career-high 20 points in two consecutive games.
“There was a stretch where Aaron Wheeler made three 3s,” head coach Matt Painter said after the Indiana game. “He’s really struggled from beyond the arc this year, so that was a big lift for us.”
Painter spoke further on Wheeler’s struggles earlier in the season as well.
“It just hasn’t worked for him shooting the basketball this year,” he said. “He’s a quality player. He’s a quality shooter. His numbers don’t show it, but I think over the course of time and the course of his career, he’ll get this turned around.”
Wheeler was able to turn his performance around temporarily, but has failed to do so on a consistent basis.
In six games from Dec. 28 to Jan. 18, Wheeler made only one field goal. In the last two games of that stretch, Wheeler shot 0-6 from the 3-point line, and did not attempt a single 2-point shot.
Wheeler’s inconsistent success mirrors the Boilermakers’ failure to piece together many consecutive wins.
“I think it’s partly on us as individuals,” Wheeler said. “We haven’t been consistent — a lot of players have been up and down this season.
“(For me), just trying to find other ways to score besides shooting. Trying to get easy offensive rebound put-backs and things like that, so even when my shot’s not falling, I’m still trying to contribute offensively.”
Regardless of struggle, Wheeler continues to take shots and do everything he can to help the Boilermakers, and he surprised fans on Tuesday when he scored 8 points against Wisconsin.
“He takes good shots,” Boudreaux said. “From an offense standpoint, those are the shots we want.”