Fifth-year guard Eric Hunter Jr. has entered the transfer portal.
The update came after Hunter Jr. announced on April 8 that he is entering the NBA draft process while maintaining college eligibility.
Should Hunter Jr. return to college, he would be utilizing the extra year of eligibility given by the NCAA's COVID-19 eligibility rules.
Head coach Matt Painter said in an interview before the 2021-22 season that while it was a possibility some of the graduating seniors would change their minds and return to play another year in Mackey Arena, it was unlikely.
After losing sophomore guard Jaden Ivey to the draft and junior guard Isaiah Thompson to the transfer portal, it’s unclear what the guard rotation will look like for Purdue in the upcoming season, leading some fans to speculate that Hunter Jr. would be returning to Purdue if he was not drafted.
Ivey, Hunter Jr. and Thompson combined for 73.6 minutes per game at the guard position.
Hunter Jr. averaged 25.8 minutes per game in his senior year, putting up 6.2 points, two assists and 2.1 rebounds per game, while also shooting 43.6% from 3-point range.