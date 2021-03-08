The Big Ten will unveil its all-conference teams and individual award winners for men's and women's basketball Monday and Tuesday night, the conference announced Monday noon.
The women's ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. Monday on the conference Twitter account. The men's ceremony will begin at noon on Tuesday. The individual awards include Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Sixth Player of the Year.
Purdue men's basketball has earned four PoY awards, 11 CoY awards between Gene Keady and Matt Painter, 90 First Team All-Big Ten players, nine DPoY awards and one SPoY.
The women's team has earned eight PoY awards, five CoY, three FoY, four DPoY and two SPoy.