The Boilermakers are not ranked in the Top 5 of the Associated Press polls for the first time in seven weeks.
Purdue dropped four spots in the AP Top 25 Poll released Monday afternoon, falling from third to seventh place after splitting last week's schedule against Wisconsin and Penn State.
It will be their lowest placement rank since their No. 7 selection in the AP preseason polls. The Boilermakers fell five points short of the Bennedict Mathurin-led Arizona Wildcats, who have just one loss on the season to the then-No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers, despite having three of their last four games postponed.
Other Big Ten teams ranked this week include No. 10 Michigan State, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 16 Ohio State and No. 25 Illinois. Indiana and Iowa also received votes, but not enough to crack the Top 25.
No. 7️⃣ this week. All 10 weeks ranked in the top 7. pic.twitter.com/xNVNCGd8ij— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 10, 2022
The Boilers (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) have remained in the Top 10 for all 10 weeks of the college basketball season so far, never falling further than their No. 7 spot in the preseason polls. In Week Five, they were placed as high as No. 1 for the first time in program history, earning 61 first place votes on their way to knock down the former No. 1 team in Duke. Purdue has placed at No. 3 for half of the college basketball season so far and in the top five for the past seven seasons before today's selection.
Purdue split the week in two close matches against then No. 23 Wisconsin (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) and Penn State (7-6, 2-3 Big Ten). Sophomore forward Mason Gillis proved to be a bright spot in both games, hitting long range shots and grabbing crucial rebounds when Purdue needed them the most.
The Boilermakers are No. 5 in this week's USA Today/Coaches Poll. Other conference teams in that poll include No. 9 Michigan State, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 15 Ohio State and No. 24 Illinois. Indiana was the lone Big Team that received votes, but not enough to be among the Top 25.
In the NCAA Net Rankings, which are updated daily, Purdue is No. 8 behind Baylor, Arizona, Houston, LSU, Gonzaga, Auburn and Villanova in the Nos. 1-7 slots. Other Big Ten teams among that ranking's Top 25 teams are No. 10 Illinois, No. 15 Michigan State, No. 24 Wisconsin and No. 25 Ohio State. Interestingly, UCLA, which is No. 3 in both AP and the Coaches Poll is No. 20 in the NET Rankings.
Purdue will return to Big Ten action against Nebraska this Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Mackey Arena. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.