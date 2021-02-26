Five nights after junior guard Sasha Stefanovic rained down 3s all over Nebraska, the Boilermakers are leading 41-26 over Penn State at halftime.
Both teams came out with quick offense. Purdue (15-8, 10-6) attempted to drive into the paint, but a few early turnovers tipped the game toward the Nittany Lions (8-12, 5-11). Penn State played physical at the top of the arc, setting picks and passing over the heads of Purdue defenders.
Freshman guard Jaden Ivey gave the Boilers a necessary spark after he followed a 3-point jumpshot with a fast-break dunk off a Penn State turnover.
This sequence elevated Ivey to one of the leading scorers and catapulted the Boilers to an 8-0 scoring run in two minutes. Ivey also had a key block in the final two minutes after chasing down a turnover he committed.
Stefanovic led the Boilers with 11 points on 4-6 shooting from the field.
Penn State appeared to be slipping into the background. But junior guard Myles Dread was 3-5 from 3-point range and clawed Penn State back within 4 points with under eight minutes to play.
Another large scoring run gave the Boilermakers a comfortable lead. The half concluded with the Boilers maintaining control of the game by playing physical.