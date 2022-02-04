Along with earning the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press polls this season, Purdue’s players have earned their share of individual recognition through awards and watchlist spots this year.
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was named Big Ten Player of the Week and March Madness National Player of the Week on Monday, according to a Purdue Athletics press release.
Ivey hit a step-back long range shot to put the Boilermakers up by 3 points against No. 16 Ohio State at almost the last second. The clip spread like wildfire across national outlets, making its way to CBS and ESPN among others.
The shot helped provide a small bright spot during what Ivey described as a tough mental slump in a postgame press conference, something that gave him the ability to gather himself and prepare for the games ahead.
“I told myself ‘it’s game over.’” he said. “I’m hitting this shot.
“I’m just trying to gather myself because I know I want this game so bad. Just to see that shot go in meant everything to me.”
Ivey ended the game with 21 points, six away from his season high, while shooting 50% from the 3-point line in 32 minutes of play.
Senior forward Trevion Williams was the last Purdue player to win Big Ten Player of the Week. He averaged an astonishing 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and five assists against Rutgers and NC State, coming off the bench behind sophomore center Zach Edey to provide a stable rebounding presence and scoring in the paint. Williams was last named Player of the Week in mid-January, following a 22 point, 11 rebound performance against the Indiana Hoosiers.
Williams was one assist away from Purdue’s first triple-double since the 1977 season against NC State, earning 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists against the Wolfpack.
The forward won the award alongside Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, who averaged 19 points, seven rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in the past week.
Playing in a reduced role behind Edey, Williams is the Boilermaker’s third-highest scorer and leading rebounder this season.
Edey earned a spot on the Wooden Award Midseason watch list along with Williams and Ivey, moving to the top-25 after initially being selected among 50 candidates in early-November. Purdue was the only school with three representatives on the list, according to a Purdue press release, with three other top-5 schools following close behind with two players each.
Even before the start of the season, Purdue’s players gained the recognition needed from national outlets to catapult themselves onto the national stage.
Ivey and Edey were both selected to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team along with Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, Iowa forward Keegan Murray and Illinois guard Andre Curbelo. Edey averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per contest behind Williams, earning two starts in mid-December while Williams played off the bench.
Williams was recognized as a First-Team All-Big Ten selection, a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award for the nation’s best center and an AP Honorable Mention All American by last season’s end, according to Purdue Athletics.
Both Ivey and Williams were named to the CBS Sports preseason All-America third team in early October.
Purdue was one of three teams to have two players on the CBS list alongside UCLA and Gonzaga, a statement from the team said.
Ivey was named to the Big Ten’s postseason All-Freshman team for his breakout performance over the second-half of his debut season. He averaged nearly seven more points per game over the last six games of the season than his to-date season average, a statement from the team said. His 26 points in Purdue’s first-round loss in the NCAA tournament were the second-most ever by a Big Ten freshman in their debut, the statement said.
Williams was a first team All-Big Ten selection last year and a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award for his 15.5 point, 9.1 rebound and 2.3 assist per game season performance. He earned 11 double-doubles on the season, the statement said.
Purdue’s star players earned recognition for their contributions not just on, but off the court.
Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic was named one of 30 male candidates for the CLASS award in early December, a Purdue press release said.
The CLASS, Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, award compiles a list of 60 athletes, 30 in men’s basketball and 30 in women’s, who “excel both on and off the court.” Each award nominee must be an NCAA DI senior and have “notable accomplishments” in character, classroom, community and competition, according to the award’s website.
A three-time member of the Big Ten All-Academic team, Stefanovic joins Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr., Michigan guard Eli Brooks and Illinois guard Trent Frazier among the six Big Ten players selected for the watch list.