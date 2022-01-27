1/23/22 Northwestern, Isaiah Thompson, Ethan Morton

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson celebrates with sophomore guard Ethan Morton after Morton scored on a dunk late in the first half on Sunday afternoon. Morton had two points and Thompson had eight as Purdue beat visiting Northwestern, 80-60, on Jan. 23.

 David Hickey | Senior Photographer

Purdue basketball has announced schedule changes to make up for the Purdue at Michigan game that was postponed from Jan. 11 due to Covid protocol issues with the Wolverines.

The changes also impact the Illinois at Purdue game that was originally scheduled for Feb. 10.

Now, the schedule has the Boilermakers playing Michigan twice in five days. The 2:30 p.m. Michigan at Purdue game remains the same (2:30 p.m., Feb. 5). However, the Purdue at Michigan game that was postponed from January, will now be played at 9 p.m. on Feb. 10.

The Feb. 10 date then conflicted with the Illinois game in Mackey Arena. The game will the Illini will now be played at 9 p.m., on Feb. 8.

So, not only do the Boilermakers play Michigan twice in six days, but with the Illini date change Purdue plays three games in five days – 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5 (Michigan at Purdue), 9 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8 (Illinois at Purdue) and 9 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10 (Purdue at Michigan).

