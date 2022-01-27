Purdue basketball has announced schedule changes to make up for the Purdue at Michigan game that was postponed from Jan. 11 due to Covid protocol issues with the Wolverines.
The changes also impact the Illinois at Purdue game that was originally scheduled for Feb. 10.
Now, the schedule has the Boilermakers playing Michigan twice in five days. The 2:30 p.m. Michigan at Purdue game remains the same (2:30 p.m., Feb. 5). However, the Purdue at Michigan game that was postponed from January, will now be played at 9 p.m. on Feb. 10.
The Feb. 10 date then conflicted with the Illinois game in Mackey Arena. The game will the Illini will now be played at 9 p.m., on Feb. 8.
🚨 Schedule notes via the Big Ten. 🚨✔️: Feb. 5 vs. Michigan (home)✔️: Feb. 8 vs. Illinois (home)✔️: Feb. 10 vs. Michigan (away) pic.twitter.com/PK3cpjTqdu— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 27, 2022
So, not only do the Boilermakers play Michigan twice in six days, but with the Illini date change Purdue plays three games in five days – 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5 (Michigan at Purdue), 9 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8 (Illinois at Purdue) and 9 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10 (Purdue at Michigan).