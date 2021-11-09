Purdue athletics officially says Mackey Arena’s record volume is 122.3 decibels.
No official estimate has been given, but the first game of the season for the Purdue men’s basketball team (1-0) seemed to reach close to that volume against the Bellarmine Knights (0-1).
The Paint Crew and Boiler Band erupted to welcome a sold-out crowd back to Mackey for the first full attendance regular-season game since the pandemic began. That energy propelled Purdue to a 96-67 win that saw five different Boilermakers score double-digit points and head coach Matt Painter substitute in his bench players with two minutes left in the game.
Isaiah's out here burning nets. 🔥🔥🔥🔥Four early treys for the @BoilerBall G.Watch live on B1G+ ➡️ https://t.co/RpKkucT7QX pic.twitter.com/6hxlUA1V17— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 10, 2021
Purdue started the game off hot, scoring 21 points in the first 10 minutes of play. Even with the hot streak, the Boilermaker defense still somehow managed to steal the show: They played on complete lockdown, allowing Bellarmine just a 46.2% field goal percentage and 33.3% from beyond the arc for the whole game.
While the Knights kept the game relatively close for most of the first half, the Boilermakers started to pull away, taking a 50-37 lead at the half. Purdue ended the half with an impressive 50% field goal percentage and a 100% free throw shooting percentage.
Junior guard Isaiah Thompson led the way for Purdue with 12 points and an assist. Sophomore center Zach Edey also had a strong half, scoring 11 points in 14 game-minutes. The 7-foot-4 Edey had plenty of highlight reel dunks that got the crowd and Paint Crew riled up.
With the second half still looming, the crowd energy hadn’t lost a beat.
The Boilermakers were excellent out of the gate once again, scoring 24 points in the first eight minutes and hitting multiple 3-point shots. With a couple of big plays from sophomore guard Jaden Ivey early on, including a big steal and a huge dunk, the Boilermakers easily pulled away leading by 29 points with almost 10 minutes to go in the game.
Can't get enough angles on @IveyJaden. @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/T3rCx7e8d0— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 10, 2021
.@IveyJaden is handing out some posters tonight. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FOVr1RIEt5— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 10, 2021
Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic had a huge game that carried over to the second half. He scored 23 points while hitting five 3-point shots. He was 6-8 in field goals and 5-6 in 3-pointers.
The Boilermaker defense also continued to show out as it held Bellarmine to 13 points in 13 minutes and a 35% field goal percentage.
Purdue came away with a huge win with a final score of 96-67.
OK, we'll just reel the sweet @BoilerBall @twill___ assists now. pic.twitter.com/xKhuqRZL4Z— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 10, 2021
Stefanovic led the team with 23 points, two rebounds and three assists. Edey had 16 points and 9 rebounds on the night. Thompson had 15 points and 4 assists.
The Boilermakers next take on the Indiana State Sycamores Friday night at 8:30 p.m. in a sold-out Mackey Arena. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.