The Boilermakers allowed a 20-point lead to whittle down to 6 before re-taking control of the game to win at Ohio University, 69-51, Tuesday night.
After settling in offensively, the Boilers (7-4) went on a 12-0 run midway through the first half led by senior guard Jahaad Proctor, giving Purdue a 18-7 lead. Purdue shot only 6 of 35 from the 3-point line against Nebraska on Sunday, but shot an impressive 46 percent from three in the first half on Tuesday night. Sophomore guard Eric Hunter Jr. went 4 of 4 from the 3-point line in the half and led the Boilers in scoring with 18 points, his career best.
Ohio (7-4) refused to go down without a fight, spreading the ball to seemingly the entire roster, and shooting 42 percent from the field. Bobcats redshirt freshman forward Nate Springs sunk four 3-pointers, and ended the game with 12 points and two assists.
With 15 minutes remaining in the game, Ohio fifth-year guard Jordan Dartis was fouled by Purdue sophomore guard Sasha Stevanofic while shooting a 3, successfully turning a 4-point play. Ohio followed with an offensive rebound and put-back layup to give the Bobcats a swing of momentum and force Purdue head coach Matt Painter to call a timeout.
Purdue came back to the court after the timeout and turned the ball over and allowed another 3 to make it a 10-point game. With the ball back, Purdue committed his fifth turnover of the half, and let up yet another 3-pointer making the score, 45-38.
Sophomore forward Aaron Wheeler finally broke the 15-2 Ohio run with a layup forcing an Ohio timeout.
Ohio came out of the timeout good from 3 yet again, making the score 47-41 with 10 minutes left in the game.
After allowing the Bobcats to get within 6, junior guard Nojel Eastern elevated his play, helping the Boilers rebuild their lead.
Eastern finished with 11 points and four rebounds in the game.
While Purdue led by 20 at halftime, it didn't jump out to that lead right away.
The Boilermakers got off to a slow start offensively, highlighted by junior guard and key scorer Nojel Eastern being blocked twice in the first three minutes of play.
The Boilermakers' output was matched by Ohio (7-4); the Bobcats committed four turnovers off of five possessions early in the first half.
With less than four minutes remaining, freshman guard Isiah Thompson made his first field goal of the game − another 3.
Purdue held Ohio scoreless for the last six minutes of the half, building their lead and going into halftime leading, 37-17.
Purdue led by 11 with less than 4 minutes remaining. That lead was stretched to 13 after a huge dunk thrown down by Eastern.
🚀 Cleared for takeoff. - @NEblessed_20 pic.twitter.com/QVrZLjHCED— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 18, 2019
With a minute left, a layup from senior guard Jahaad Proctor made the score 69-51 Purdue.
A final steal from senior guard Tommy Luce gave the Boilers the ball to run out the clock and end the game.
Purdue center Matt Haarms did not make the trip to Athens. He suffered a concussion at Nebraska on Sunday. The Boilers inserted Eastern into the starting lineup once again and he produced.
Purdue Coach Matt Painter credited Eastern’s play after the game. Defensively, Eastern helped hold Ohio’s second leading scorer Ben Vander Plas, 6-8 sophomore forward, well below his 13.6 points per game average. Vander Plas had three points on the night.
Also, Ohio’s leading scorer Jordan Dartis, 6-4 sophomore guard, came into the game averaging a team-best 16.9 points. He scored 16 on Tuesday on 6 of 15 from the field and 1 of 1 from the line.
“With Haarms being out, we started Nojel Eastern, he plays the point, picks up the ball and put him in the 4 and he’s such a versatile guy from a defensive standpoint – he’s 6-7, 230 (pounds),” Painter said. “We just wanted to switch everything and not let Vander Plas get those pick-and-pop 3s. The guy who hurt us from 3 was obviously (Nate) Springs and we knew about (Jordan) Dartis. We wanted to make it hard on Dartis, but Nojel did a really good job on him.”
Springs came off the bench and scored 12 points for Ohio on 4 of 8 from 3-point distance.
“Obviously loosing Matt Haarms takes a weapon away from us, so just trying to utilize what we have, but make good decisions,” Painter said. “I thought he (Eastern) made good decisions when he had the ball in the post, whether he scored it or he passed it.”
With Haarms out with an injury, Trevion Williams carried much of the load. He scored 14 points and had 4 rebounds in 20 minutes of play, but he had four fouls that limited his playing time, too.
“Obviously we are going to have to rely on him more with Matt out on both ends of the court,” Painter said. “(We’re) trying to (get him to) be consistent. If he gets a couple of silly fouls it takes him out of the game. He’s got to learn to have a little more discipline.”
When Williams was out, senior Evan Boudreaux filled in Boudreaux played 17:38 and scored 4 points and had 4 rebounds. He had three fouls as well.
• Purdue returns to action at 2:30 p.m., Saturday when it travels to Indianapolis to play No. 17 Butler (10-1) in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the Crossroads Classic.
• Purdue improved to 7-4 overall with a 69-51 win over Ohio at the Convocation Center in Athens, Ohio … Purdue was playing its first game at Ohio since the 1969-70 season and its first game on the road against a mid-major since Dec. 8, 2012 (Eastern Michigan).
• The Boilermakers have held all 11 foes to 70 or fewer points … when Purdue holds its opponent to 59 or fewer points this year, Purdue is 7-0.
• Purdue was 7 of 18 from 3-point range, only the third time this year it has shot under 20 3-point attempts … Purdue entered the game just 11 of 57 from 3-point range in its previous two games.
• Ohio went just 4 of 8 from the free throw line and over the last four games, foes have shot just 29 free throws.
• Purdue's 69 points were its most away from Mackey Arena this year … Purdue had scored 55, 59, 60 and 56 points in its previous four games.
• Eric Hunter Jr., scored a career-high 18 points … he also held Ohio point guard Jason Preston (16.9 PPG, 8.6 APG) to six points, five assists and five turnovers.
• Nojel Eastern tallied a season-high 11 points and held Ohio's Ben Vander Plas (13.8 PPG) to three points.
• Trevion Williams tallied 14 points and a career-high tying three assists in 20 minutes of action.
– Purdue Athletics Communications contributed to this report.