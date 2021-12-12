Two coaches presented two very different reactions to their teams’ adversity over the weekend.
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman was ejected Saturday while losing to Oklahoma in a game with numerous turnovers due to his sideline behavior. Officials had him escorted out of the game because of his insistent shouting and screaming.
Purdue head coach Matt Painter, on the other hand, simply hung his head after sophomore guard Jaden Ivey gave up the team’s 11th turnover of the day against North Carolina State. Painter seemed to be out of options after an 8-0 scoring run that put the No. 1 Boilers (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten) down, 54-42, to the Wolfpack (7-3, 0-1 ACC) near the middle of the second half.
Trevion Williams is the first D-I player since 2009-10 to record the following in a game:22+ points12+ rebounds9+ assists4+ blocks2+ steals pic.twitter.com/zEVrmszOhw— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 12, 2021
Trevion Williams found a way out of the deficit. He led the team on a scoring run that tied the game up just before regulation. From there the team found a way to win in overtime. The team shook off its last second loss to Rutgers and held on to an 82-72 victory that seemed all but impossible for the first 35 minutes of the game.
Purdue started off cold. Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic missed two early 3s, sophomore center Zach Edey missed two lay-ins and freshman forward Caleb Furst missed an open dunk in the opening possessions.
The announcers questioned if the early struggles were due to a “Rutgers” hangover. Although, after the Rutgers game Painter wasn’t distressed about the performance. He remained level-headed and even talked positively about the team’s effort.
“(Former Purdue) coach (Gene) Keady used to always say ‘When you go on the road, you have to be 10 points better than your opponent,’ ” Painter said. “If you allow it to be close, crazy things will happen.”
Just like in the Rutgers game, Williams came in and made an immediate impact. He finished the game one assist short of a triple-double, put up 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Purdue found itself in another close game and needed to find a way to break away. Shooting was holding the team back again, going 2-12 from behind the arc to start the game. Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and sophomore forward Mason Gillis, statistically average shooters, were taking close to half the attempts and NC State wasn’t allowing junior guard Isaiah Thompson to get open.
“You have to play hard and play smart,” Painter told the Big Ten Network at the half. “I think at times we played hard but not smart, and we have to take care of the ball.”
No. 1 @BoilerBall trailed 58-46 with just under 6 minutes left.Here's how it rallied, and ran away in OT for the big bounceback dub. pic.twitter.com/NZNb4Ffr17— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 12, 2021
Purdue didn’t start off any better in the second half. Stefanovic gave up a 4-point play after leaving Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith open behind the arc and subsequently fouling him trying to contest the shot.
The Boilers were in the largest deficit of the season, down 13 with nine minutes left. Even after missing five straight shots, NC State responded by playing a more intense press. The Boilers cracked under the pressure once again, giving up their 10th turnover of the game after Furst failed to inbound the ball correctly.
Purdue still found a way to turn its offense around. Williams took the court and orchestrated three straight scores with a steal, a dunk and an assist. With a clutch Stefanovic 3-pointer, Williams tied the game with a free throw.
Trevion Williams (@twill___) gets it."When you stick together, we can do anything."Watch the @BoilerBall star's full interview with @TheAndyKatz ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/9ZFVOe6hWY— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 12, 2021
Two failed inbounds passes highlighted the final minute of play. They ultimately led to overtime as Sasha missed a buzzer beater.
This time Purdue took Keady’s advice. The team blew past NC State in overtime. The Boilers went on a 13-4 run with highlight blocks, steals and scoring. Williams ended the match one assist shy of a triple double in a game that he never seemed to give up on.
"We've got a lot of guys, but we've gotta find that cohesive group."@CoachPainter caught up with @TheAndyKatz after No. 1 @BoilerBall's clutch OT win vs. NC State. pic.twitter.com/ByQGsNKcxR— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 12, 2021
Purdue will advance to the final installment of the Crossroads Classic when it faces Butler in Bankers Life Fieldhouse at noon Saturday. The game will air on Fox.
"I just told myself - man, you gotta wake up."@Sash_Stefanovic stepped up when it mattered most Sunday, and No. 1 @BoilerBall left Barclays Center with an OT win over NC State. More with @TheAndyKatz: pic.twitter.com/rn2If0uIcI— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 12, 2021
GAME NOTES:
• Purdue’s bench dominated, 39-9. However, that’s a big misleading because Trevion Williams had 22 of those points.
• Purdue moved to 3-0 over the ACC this season with wins against North Carolina and Florida State before Sunday’s win over NC State.
• Purdue is now 2-2 vs. North Carolina State having won in 2014 and 2021. The two losses were in 2004 and 1999.
• Purdue outscored North Carolina State, 50-34, in the paint.
• Purdue never led in regulation. Its first lead came 15 seconds in the overtime when Sasha Stefanovic made a 3-pointer to make it 69-66. Purdue would not relinquish the lead thereafter.
• Jaden Ivey and Williams both had 22 points in the win. Combined the two were 17 of 30 – 56.7 percent – from the field. The rest of the team was 13 of 30, or 43 percent.