COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost every Boilermaker fan has heard and repeated the narrative that Purdue can’t win on the road this season.
Coming into February, Purdue (14-12, 7-8 Big Ten) was finally building momentum. The team had just come off of a road win against Indiana and a historical blowout of then-No. 17 Iowa. The Boilers had won three of their last four games.
“I saw this team go in and play a good Indiana team last week, and that can put a little fear into a coach,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said.
It turned out that Holtmann’s fear may have been misplaced, as Purdue choked hard in Columbus, losing 68-52 to the Buckeyes (17-8, 7-7).
With a 3-7 away record, a losing conference record and some ugly finishes in both directions, fans and pundits are casting serious doubts on the Boilers’ chances in the postseason. Nothing on display Saturday worked to counter those doubts.
Purdue shot 19-54 from the field. The Boilers tied the game only once, at 3-3, two minutes into the first half. The Buckeyes forced 10 scoring droughts of at least 90 seconds on the Boilermakers, with a six-minute dry spell between 9:42 and 3:27 of the first half.
The game quickly drew comparisons on Twitter to Purdue’s January loss to Illinois, in which the Boilers scored only 37 points. The team passed that mark with 7:13 remaining in the game and scored half of their points in the second period after that point.
The Buckeyes maintained a double-digit lead for the entire second half and constantly derailed the Boilers’ attempts to gain momentum. In the middle of the first half, junior center Matt Haarms took a hard charge from Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson and was slow to rise, stopping play for at least a minute.
Haarms returned to the bench right after that foul and did not return to the game for another three minutes. In any other game, this likely would have turned the tide and led to a Purdue scoring run. Instead, Purdue did not score for another full minute of play.
All of this makes it sound like Ohio State was burying jumpers and constantly powering through Purdue’s defense. On the contrary, Ohio State shot 22-45 from the field and 9-20 from beyond the arc. Junior forward Kyle Young, who is averaging 7.7 points per game this season, led the Buckeyes with 16 points and seven rebounds.
“They didn’t play great today, Ohio State didn’t,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “They did good enough to beat us, the way we played. They also had something to do with it, but they didn’t play great today.”
Purdue managed to slow the bleeding on defense, forcing 16 Buckeye turnovers and getting three blocks and nine steals, but the Boilers were doomed by rebounding. The Buckeyes grabbed 33 boards to Purdue’s 26, with nearly all the rebounds by both teams coming on defense.
The Boilers also struggled with personal fouls, incurring 21 to Ohio State’s 15. Late in the game, senior forward Evan Boudreaux, who led the Boilers with 17 points, fouled out. He and sophomore forward Trevion Williams spent most of the game in foul trouble.