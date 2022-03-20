Fans returned to Fiserv Forum Sunday afternoon to watch their teams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. While a fair number of Texas and Purdue fans came to support their teams, Wisconsin fans nearly filled the stadium.
Milwaukee hosted eight teams for the first round of this year’s NCAA tournament. After Friday, those eight were cut to four: Wisconsin, Iowa State, Texas and Purdue.
Fans returned Sunday afternoon to watch their teams in the second round and a sea of red gathered together outside the Fiserv Forum, brandishing Badger shirts and Wisconsin hats and a few daring to wear Iowa State gear.
One question of support remained: Who would Iowa State and Wisconsin fans support for the following matchup of Purdue and Texas, a game that features the same two conferences as the first?
The Exponent gauged support from 23 Iowa State fans and 29 Wisconsin fans.
Of those, 86% of Wisconsin fans said they would support Purdue and 74% of Iowa State fans said they would do the same. The reasoning was different for each side.
One group of Wisconsin fans unanimously responded they were going to support Purdue. The seven Badgers fans, ranging from college age to retired, gave their support for Purdue without hesitation.
The Wisconsin fans said they want their conference to do well in the tournament, even if that meant rooting for a team that was their rival just a week ago.
The four that supported Texas spanned from one woman who liked the color orange to another that said Texas would be an easier championship opponent.
Two decided to buck the trend of supporting their fellow Big Ten college and chose to root for Texas because Purdue was in their conference. Iowa State fans took the same approach those two did.
The few Iowa State fans that traveled to Wisconsin responded with strong hatred for their rivals.
“Horns down,” some shouted, gesturing with a pointer and pinky finger downward.
Horns down started as a way to taunt Texas fans who usually raise their hands replicating the Texas Longhorn logo.
Some fans even used profanities, shouting, “F--- Texas”.
The contrast between Wisconsin and Iowa State fans may be because Texas is leaving the Big 12 in a few years. Texas made a deal with the SEC to join their conference and leave the Big 12 in 2025, according to ESPN.
Iowa State fans had no incentive to support their rivals to help their conference.
One fan supported both Wisconsin and Iowa State. Wear a Wisconsin jersey and an Iowa State cap, the fan gave his full support to Purdue, giving the horns down gesture.
Wisconsin and Iowa State fans alike will be rooting alongside Boilermakers following the end of their games. Iowa State leads at half-time 27 to 26.
Purdue vs. Texas follows at 8:40 p.m. and will be broadcast on TNT.