The high-flying Boilermakers took on the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night, raining down dunks and 3-pointers almost every time they touched the ball in the second half, as thousands of Purdue fans packed Mackey Arena past full capacity.
While Purdue (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) shot its lowest 3-point percentage of the season at 27.8%, the shots were hitting at crucial moments of the game, where Purdue started to make runs and pull away. Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. hit a huge 3-pointer that put the Boilermakers up by 10 points late in the second half.
Fouling in this matchup was a tale of polar opposites. Purdue went the entire first half without committing a single foul, but committed 10 fouls in the second half, getting some players into trouble later in the game.
For the Boilermakers who suited up in Mackey that day, the game meant more than facing a competitive conference rival and working towards the top spot in the Big Ten standings.
Purdue set a plethora of records before the eyes of the Mackey crowd, which included spectators such as former Purdue guard Ryan Cline, Tampa Bay Rays center fielder and Purdue alumnus Kevin Kiermaier and Purdue basketball legend Carl Landry. The records ranged from personal bests to honors that etched Boilermaker basketball in the Big Ten history books. The Boilermakers hold positive records against 11 Big Ten rivals.
Purdue also snapped a five game losing streak to Michigan (11-9, 5-5 Big Ten), meaning the senior class has beaten every Big Ten team in their playing careers. This win also ties the overall series between the two conference powerhouses at 21-21.
After putting up 19 points in Saturday’s game, senior center Trevion Williams expressed his excitement about finally beating the Wolverines.
“This is something we wanted to accomplish,” he said. “I’ve had great games against them, but I’ve just never got the job done. It means a lot to finally get that done.”
In an accolade over 100 years and nine head coaches in the making, Purdue became the first Big Ten school to earn over 1,000 Big Ten wins. The record saw over 133 games against rival Indiana, 30 NBA players — four in the last five years — and two No. 1-overall NBA draft picks according to Sports Reference. It saw the rise of Purdue stars, from the “Baby Boilers” in the 2007-08 season to then-junior guard Carsen Edwards’s ability to drop 40 points nearly every night in the 2019 NCAA tournament.
The news seemed to have no effect on head coach Matt Painter, who led the Boilermakers to almost one-fifth of those Big Ten wins. Painter wasn’t aware of the historic milestone until asked about the achievement in a postgame press conference.
“Cool,” Painter said. “I should have read the game notes.”
Painter earned his 400th win as a head coach in the victory over Michigan, 375 as a Boilermaker coach. The milestone was earned 17 years after Purdue transferred from then-head coach Gene Keady in 2005, when Painter was a then-associate head coach for the Boilermakers. Painter won 25 games in his first head coaching stint at Southern Illinois.
Eight dunks were sent through the rim — the most in a game this season and in head coach Matt Painter’s career. Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey had three spectacular dunks en route to his team-leading 23 points.
After they play Illinois on Tuesday, the Boilermakers will travel to Ann Arbor this Thursday to take on the Wolverines in a quick rematch game. COVID-19 issues within the Michigan program postponed the earlier road game for Purdue.