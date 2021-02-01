While a snowstorm raged outside Saturday night, a similar storm was brewing in Mackey Arena. The Purdue men’s basketball team summoned a flurry of offense to earn an 81-62 win over No. 21 Minnesota and certify itself as a comeback team.
This game followed the same pattern that others have followed this season. The Boilers (12-6, 7-4 Big Ten) matched the Golden Gophers (11-6, 4-6) point-for-point throughout the beginning of the first.
A Purdue scoring drought toward the end of the second half allowed the Gophers to take a 5 point lead at the half. The team was still able to turn it around to make a comeback after scoring 51 second half points to Minnesota’s 21 and win the game.
There was a big switch for the Boilermakers offensively against the Gophers during halftime.
“I think we were just worried about ourselves offensively,” junior guard Eric Hunter Jr. said. “It sounds weird to say.”
The first half had Purdue trailing by double digits and no 3-pointers made, with very few even attempted. In the second half, Minnesota was trailing by double digits and the Boilers were getting 3-pointers from redshirt freshman guard Brandon Newman, redshirt freshman forward Mason Gillis and freshman guard Jaden Ivey.
Gillis opened the second half with a 3-pointer to help turn the tide against the Gophers.
“It was huge for us. I think it was a kickstart for not only our offense, but also our defense,” Newman said after the game.
Newman had a huge night as he set a new career high of 29 points, beating his previous record of 21 points against Oakland in December. Of those 29 points, 15 came from second half 3-pointers.
“(Newman) was really good tonight,” head coach Matt Painter said postgame. “He wants to be a good player. It’s something that, as a coach, you just love that piece of it.”
The Boilers will now head back out on the road to face Maryland, a team they fought hard to beat on Christmas. Purdue will face the Terrapins at 8 p.m. Tuesday on the Big Ten Network.