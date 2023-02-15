After splitting four games in the past two weeks, the Boilermakers have dropped from the No. 1 ranking to the No. 3 ranking in the AP Poll.
Purdue (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) will take on Maryland (17-8, 8-6) Thursday night for the second time this season.
Many of the Boilers’ recent failures have stemmed from turning the ball over.
“It comes down to the turnovers,” junior guard Ethan Morton said. “Obviously still a lot to clean up on both sides of the ball, but it starts there for us.”
In the 64-58 loss against Northwestern on Sunday, the Boilermakers turned the ball over 16 times, which resulted in 22 points for the Wildcats. Despite beating Iowa 87-73 on Feb. 9, the Boilers had 17 turnovers. In the 79-74 loss to Indiana, Purdue turned the ball over 16 times and gave up 20 points off of turnovers.
In the past three games, the Boilers turned the ball over 49 times and gave up a total of 56 points off of turnovers.
“We just can’t have empty possessions with the other teams constantly playing in transition or we’re going to have the same results,” head coach Matt Painter said.
This isn’t necessarily a recent issue for the Boilers, either. In the first meeting between Purdue and Maryland on Jan. 22, Purdue turned the ball over 15 times and still won 58-55.
The Terrapins have been on a bit of a hot streak, winning four out of their last five games. Maryland has only lost one home game this season and is undefeated at home in Big Ten play.
“They’ve been one of the best teams in the country at home,” Painter said. “I think they’re tough as nails there. We barely beat them on our home court, so I think that speaks for itself.”
Purdue has lost its last two Big Ten road games, but that doesn’t change the mindset for this team.
“Nothing changes,” Morton said. “We just keep playing how we play. (We’ll) play for each other, and we’ll see what happens.”
Guard Jahmir Young led Maryland this season. Young has been 16.2 points on 43.1% shooting. Against the Boilers, he was held to just 10 points, but he also grabbed seven boards and got seven assists.
“It’s not as much as stopping really good players at times, it’s limiting them,” Painter said. “They just can’t have a lot of opportunities.”
In that game, it was forward Julian Reese who stepped up for the Terrapins. Reese scored 19 points and went eight for 11 from the field. Reese has scored 10.6 points per game this season and shot 63.7% from the field.
Guard Hakim Hart and forward Donta Scott have also made big impacts for Maryland. Hart has averaged 11.6 points on 50.3% shooting, while Scott has averaged 12 points and 6.2 rebounds.
“They got a really good starting five. They have one of those teams that have a lot of different guys,” Painter said. “We have three different guys that have scored 24, 29, 35 coming off our bench, so people look at you the same way because you have some people that are dangerous, and I think that’s the key.”
Purdue will travel to Maryland to take on the Terrapins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.