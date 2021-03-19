INDIANAPOLIS — Basketball season is over for Purdue.
Under the lights of Lucas Oil Stadium and a Jumbotron that looked tiny against the sheer height above it, the No. 4-seed Purdue men's basketball team — the only team in the tournament representing Indiana — lost in overtime against No. 13-seed North Texas in the first round of the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Friday night.
NORTH TEXAS GETS ITS FIRST-EVER NCAA TOURNAMENT WIN!(13) @MeanGreenMBB UPSETS (4) Purdue in OT #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/05BIYveBqd— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 20, 2021
That the game even went to overtime would have surprised anybody who saw only the first 30 minutes. It's possible the bright lights and new stadium spooked the Boilers (18-10), who took a long time to warm up and promptly went back to sleep, losing 78-69.
Purdue spent the first half shooting poorly, giving up possessions and points while generally looking lost. North Texas led by 11 at one point, and ended the half up by eight.
But Purdue found its stride in the second half, matching the Mean Green's energy and beginning to make the plays fans know it can make. The fans, whose energy had dwindled throughout the half, rose to the occasion and made noise they hadn't been able to make for over a year.
Trevion Williams threw down a monstrous dunk with two minutes left to give the Boilers life, and the team had the game within reach throughout the last few minutes.
This view of Trevion Williams' HAMMER! 😳@BoilerBall #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/F7kK0t7ujb— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 20, 2021
But three consecutive missed free throws, two coming on and-one opportunities, left them tied at the end of regulation. They might have lost if not for Williams' offensive rebound and putback with seconds remaining.
"We just couldn't get over that hump, get that lead and finish it off," head coach Matt Painter said after the game.
Purdue came out of the gate in overtime with the same lifeless air that had permeated its first half and much of the second, quickly falling into a 7-point deficit.
Purdue scored only 8 points in the period. North Texas stayed consistent, including stellar free-throw shooting down the stretch, and that was that.
Purdue gave up too many opportunities at the perimeter, couldn't dominate the paint with a 7-foot-4 man under the net as well as one of the nation's best big men, and fell prey to the Mean Green's experience and suffocating defense.
Basketball season is over. But the potential of this young Purdue team remains, as Jaden Ivey showcased tonight with a 26-point outing. Ivey sees the game as the beginning, not the end, for the Boilermakers.
"I'm getting in the gym in the next couple days and I'm bringing the guys with me," Ivey joked after the game.
For now, Purdue joins every other Indiana college in watching the nation's top teams play for the national championship in the Hoosier state.
Halftime Notes
It's March in Indiana.
But it's possible the bright lights and new stadium spooked the young Boilers (18-9), who trail 32-24 at halftime.
The half was marked by some of Purdue's old familiar shooting woes, which allowed the Mean Green (17-9) to claim an early lead. Near the halfway mark of the period, Purdue was shooting 27% from the field and 38% from 3.
The team ended the half shooting 30% from the field and 25% from 3.
Those woes came with a helping of offensive miscues and shaky paint defense for the Boilers. North Texas scored 10 points in the paint in the half. Purdue missed post passes, got its pockets picked and gave up unforced turnovers left and right.
North Texas went 48% from the field, 33% from 3 and forced six Purdue turnovers. The Mean Green are one of the most experienced teams in the country playing one of the nation's youngest, and the age gap showed in the team's bullying defense and paint presence.
Despite the cavernous stadium and reduced crowd capacity, the Purdue fans in attendance made themselves heard throughout the pregame into the game's action. There were some particularly loud boos after junior forward Trevion Williams drew a foul on an offensive rebound late in the half, renewed by the replay footage.