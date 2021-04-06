Purdue Athletics has announced that assistant basketball coach Steve Lutz has taken the head coaching job at Texas A&M Corpus Christi via a post on its Twitter account.
Congrats to @LutzSteve on being named head coach at @Islanders_MBB! Happy for you and this opportunity to return home! pic.twitter.com/lmU68fYrfP— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 7, 2021
Lutz, a 26-year collegiate coaching veteran and an assistant under head coach Matt Painter, worked as the de facto defensive coordinator for the Boilermakers since he joined the staff in 2017.
During his time at Purdue, Lutz coached a defense that never allowed more than 67.2 points per game and ranked as high as 19th in points per game allowed in the 2019-20 season.
Lutz also worked on developing Purdue's guards, from NBA-bound players in Carsen Edwards and Dakota Mathias to Big Ten award winners in Brandon Newman, Jaden Ivey and Ryan Cline.
Prior to working with Painter and his staff, Lutz had followed up a three-year playing career at Texas Lutheran University with 21 years of assistant coaching experience across various universities.
His most recent stint was with Creighton University, where he coached and served as the team's recruiting coordinator for seven seasons under head coach Greg McDermott.
Lutz becomes the second coach to find a head coaching job after the end of the 2020-21 season after former assistant Micah Shrewsberry joined Penn State on March 15. The move leaves the Boilermakers with one listed assistant coach in eight-year veteran Brandon Brantley.