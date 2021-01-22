Purdue trailed the entire game in its 70-53 loss to No. 7 Michigan, snapping the team's 4-game winning streak and suffering its first home loss this season.
Purdue (11-6, 6-4) played without its leading 3-point shooter as Sasha Stefanovic was sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
Purdue had Michigan's (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten) big men in foul trouble early, as center Hunter Dickinson and forward Austin Davis had two and four fouls, respectively, with 16 minutes left in the second half. The Boilers weren't able to capitalize on that advantage.
However, Purdue did not start off strong, falling behind 14-4 less than eight minutes into the game with five different Michigan players scoring. Five minutes later, the Boilers cut it to four, 16-12, on a Zach Edey dunk with 9:03 to go in the first half. It was still a four-point game with 8:16 to go, but then Michigan took control.
The Wolverines built the margin to 15 points on an Isaiah Livers' with 42 seconds left at, 34-19.
Williams and Johns at the end explains it all...🤝😏No problems at Mackey tonight as @umichbball gets a new win-streak started. pic.twitter.com/cIrg9dWnbK— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 23, 2021
Down 13 at half, Purdue drew within 10 points with about 15 minutes left in the game. Ensuing possessions featured several turnovers from the Boilers on errant lob passes to center Zach Edey and other miscues, which allowed Michigan to maintain a double-digit lead into the final buzzer.
One anticipated key matchup of the game Williams vs. Dickinson. While Williams did outscore Dickinson 14 to 8, it was other Wolverines who took center stage.
Forward Livers led Michigan with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He was 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and consistently cut through Purdue's defense to dominate offensively.
Toward the end of the game, fatigue from the limited rotation seemed to set in, and the Boilermakers could not draw closer to Michigan. Michigan's energy seemed resolute, as players chanted on the bench and cheered on teammates during the game's final minutes.
Forward Trevion Williams led the Boilers in scoring with 14 points and had 11 rebounds, but he made only 6 of 19 shots from the floor. That low shooting percentage nearly matched Purdue's 30% shooting for the game.
"We weren’t physical from the start across the board and Michigan just played harder than us," Williams said. "And that is something that we have to be better at."
Freshman guard Brandon Newman hit Purdue's first 3-pointer of the game a minute into the second half. In the absence of junior guard Sasha Stefanovic, statistically the team's best shooter, the team shot poorly from 3-point range, making only 2 of 12 shots.
Stefanovic will be out for Purdue's next three games at a minimum. Freshman guard Jaden Ivey scored 12 points in his first career start in place of Stefanovic.
Beyond replacing Stefanovic, Purdue Coach Matt Painter was disappointed in his team's effort.
"We didn't have great guard play tonight and it wasn't like our interior guys played well either," he said. "We just didn't have good guard play. Our decision making had to be better. We had 14 turnovers, it seemed like 24.
"You just have to make better decisions and you got to get more production. I don't care what level you play at – high school, pro, college – I don't care. You've got to have good guard play. And we simply did not tonight."
Purdue starting guards – Eric Hunter Jr., Jaden Ivey and Brandon Newman – were 9 of 34 from the field – including 2 of 11 from 3-point range. They also had 7 turnovers. Michigan starting guards – Mike Smith, Eli Brooks and Franz Wagner – were 9 of 23 and 2 of 7 from 3-point distance. They had 4 turnovers.
Ivey said the team missed Stefanovic, but it wasn't just that.
"We just didn't bring it tonight," he said, "but we have another opportunity to play against another great team (against Minnesota), so we gotta bring it. This game is on us."
In the end, it was Purdue's slow start and poor shooting that did it in on Friday night.
Purdue's defense forced 14 turnovers against a steady Michigan offense,. Purdue pulled down 20 offensive rebounds in the game, including eight from Williams.
The Boilers return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 when they host No. 17 Minnesota. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Game Notes:
• Purdue lost its fifth straight game to Michigan, including the last two in Mackey Arena.
• Michigan Coach Juwan Howard is 3-0 against Purdue as a coach. Purdue's Painter is now 13-16 against the Wolverines.
• Purdue saw its 4-game winning streak end on Friday with a 70-53 setback to No. 7-ranked Michigan. Purdue was playing without its second-leading scorer and the Big Ten's leader in 3-point percentage, Stefanovic.
• Purdue's 17 games are the second most in the country (Longwood – 18) and the most for a power-conference school.
• Purdue's 53 points were a season low. The Boilermakers made just 2-of-12 from long distance, both by Newman.
• Williams recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. Williams has had a double-double in three of the last four games. Williams dished out his 100th career assist in the contest.
• Ivey tallied 12 points, five rebounds and a career-best five assists in the loss to Michigan. Ivey averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists during the two games this week.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.
Halftime Notes:
At the half, on its home court and without a key shooter, Purdue men's basketball is down 13 points against Michigan.
The Boilermakers (11-5, 6-3 Big Ten) trail the No. 7 Wolverines (12-1, 7-1 Big Ten) 34-21 at the half, rocked by poor shooting and Michigan's aggressive defense.
Freshman guard Jaden Ivey started for the first game in his college career tonight. He has accumulated 4 points, two rebounds and three assists. His start meant that three of Purdue's starters were freshmen, on a team whose oldest players are juniors.
Junior guard Sasha Stefanovic was declared out prior to the game due to a positive COVID-19 test. The proximity of the announcement raised questions on social media as to whether the game should be played, but Purdue Athletics stressed the strength of its protocols and announced the game was on.
Michigan jumped out to a quick 9-2 lead to start the game, including 4 points from forward Isaiah Livers, and the team hasn't looked back since.
It was a fast-paced first half, but both defenses held strong throughout. At one point early in the half, neither team scored for more than three minutes.
Purdue's defense looked better than the scoreboard indicates, as it has been clutch at important parts of the game. The Boilers have blocked five Michigan shots, and held Michigan breakout center Hunter Dickinson to zero points.
Freshman center Zach Edey was dominant in the paint on defense, accumulating three blocks and a steal. Many social media users commented on his size during the game, with one user comparing him to former Houston Rockets center Yao Ming.
Purdue’s center might be 9 feet tall— Harrison (@Harrison_Tenzer) January 23, 2021
Purdue will have to stay aggressive on defense and shape up its shooting in order to stay in the game when play resumes.