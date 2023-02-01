Mason Gillis set a Mackey Arena record en route to a Purdue victory.
The Purdue men’s basketball team (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) faced off against Penn State (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) for the second time this season Wednesday night, but this time in Mackey Arena.
Junior forward Mason Gillis led the team with 29 points, with 27 coming from beyond the arc, and three rebounds. His nine 3-pointers set a Mackey Arena record. Junior center Edey was second with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Senior forward Seth Lundy led the way for Penn State with 18 points and six rebounds.
Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry kept it straightforward at the press conference saying, “Best team in the country. Best player in the country. Best coach in the country.”
It was a slow start for Purdue as it hit zero of its first six shots, but sophomore forward Caleb Furst scored on a layup which got the sold-out Mackey crowd roaring.
After the small scoring drought, the Boilermakers hit five for their next seven shots, highlighted by a 3-point shot from junior guard Ethan Morton to tie the game at 11 points a piece.
A 7-0 run by the Boilermakers fueled by two 3-point shots made by Gillis and a layup from Edey brought the lead to 10 midway through the first half. Another two 3-point shots made by Gillis gave him four in the first half, which is the most he’s had in a game this season and the most in a game in his career.
A two and a half minute scoring drought by Purdue late in the second half allowed the Nittany Lions to come back and a 3-point basket from Penn State senior guard Myles Dread cut the Boilermaker lead to 6 points.
The difference stayed at 6 points as Purdue led 35-29. Gillis led the team with 12 points and a rebound and Edey was second with 8 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Michael Henn led the Nittany Lions with 11 points and Lundy was second with 9 points and three rebounds.
It took less than three minutes in the second half for Mackey to become deafening as the Boilermakers went on an 11-0 run, fueled by Gillis hitting on three more 3-point shots bringing his total to seven in the game.
Gillis continued to go on an absolute tear hitting on his eighth 3-point shot to give him a career high 26 points. It was all Boilermakers from then on as they went on a 24-4 run highlighted by an Edey dunk to extend the lead by 24 points midway through the second half.
“For me it just shows to keep working,” Gillis said. “I haven’t had the same season as last year, but the coaches told me to keep working. I tell myself to keep working and my teammates tell me to keep working.”
Purdue head coach Matt Painter also added, “It’s good and our guys are excited about him because they know how much time he’s put in.”
In the two’s last matchup at the historic Palestra on Jan. 8, the Boilermakers won 76-63. Purdue junior center Zach Edey led the team with 30 points and 13 rebounds. Nittany Lion senior guard Jalen Pickett led Penn State with a season-high 26 points in that game.
Four 3-point shots of their own combined with a 6-0 run by Penn State in less than 30 seconds brought the Nittany Lions closer, but once again it was Gillis who got the crowd back into the game making his ninth 3-point shot of the game and bringing the Boilermaker lead to 20 points.
Purdue was unable to score any field goals in the last three minutes of the game until senior guard David Jenkins Jr. was able to hit a 3-point bucket to break Purdue’s 3-point season record with 14 as a team in the final seconds.
“Obviously he played well in the first half where he took some rhythm threes and knocked them down and then we started him in the second half because he played so well and then we just kind of exploded in the first six-seven minutes,” Coach Painter said.
During a media timeout in the first half, about 150 Purdue female student athletes came onto the court and were recognized as part of National Girls and Women in sports day today as well as celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
Purdue will go on the road to face Indiana in Bloomington on Saturday at 4 p.m. This game will be aired on ESPN.