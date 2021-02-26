Junior center Trevion Williams has been named one of the five finalists for the 2021 Kareem-Abdul Jabbar Award.
The award, given out yearly by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the nation's top center, is in danger of going to a third-consecutive Big Ten center with today's announcement. Williams joins Iowa's Luka Garza and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn as the Big Ten's representatives. The other finalists are USC's Evan Mobley and Western Kentucky's Evan Bassey, according to the list released Friday by Hoophall.
Garza won the 2020 award, and Wisconsin's Ethan Happ claimed the honor in 2019. If Williams, Garza or Cockburn won, it would mark the Big Ten's fourth honor since the award was established in the 2014-15 season.
Williams is averaging 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists per game. He ranks second in the Big Ten for double-doubles and is No. 17 nationally, earning nine this season.
Purdue is one of two schools to have three different players named to the final five nominees for the award. The other school is No. 1 Gonzaga. Previously, Isaac Haas and A.J. Hammons made the list in 2018 and 2016, respectively. Purdue last won a positional award in 2018, when Carsen Edwards won the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year award.
The news comes hours before Purdue is set to tip off against Penn State in University Park, where the team hopes to earn a two-day bye in the Big Ten tournament and strengthen its NCAA tournament seed. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and can be watched on Fox Sports 1.