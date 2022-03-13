The Purdue Boilermakers (27-7) will face off against the Yale Bulldogs (19-11) for the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The Boilermakers, who lost in the Big Ten championship game to Iowa on Sunday, were slotted as the three seed in the East Regional. There they will face Yale, which upset Princeton in the Ivy League championship to secure a spot at the “Big Dance.”
Yale is the 147th ranked team, according the kenpom.com an online statistical rankings, and has played several tournament teams this year including: Seton Hall, Vermont, Auburn, and Saint Mary’s. While they did lose to all four of those team, the Bulldogs seemed to pick it up when conference play started, winning nine of their last 11 games, including the conference post-season championship.
One of the Bulldogs’ biggest strength is its ability to contain opponents three-point shooting. The team allow opponents to take a fair amount of threes, 41.2% of opponents' shots being from behind the arc according to kenpom, however they guard them well only allowing a 3-point percentage of 30.4, which is 34th in the nation.
Purdue will most likely try to avoid shooting threes and instead target the inside matchups of centers sophomore Zach Edey and senior Trevion Williams as Yale’s biggest player is only 6’8’’.
The Boilermakers' possible second round matchup, if it wins on Friday, will be the winner of Virginia Tech versus Texas.
Under first year head coach Chris Beard, who left Texas Tech, the No. 6 Longhorns (21-11) has regressed a bit from its 3-seed performance just last year. This time around they have improved their defense, often holding teams to incredibly long possessions.
Beard’s no-middle defense was the main driver behind the successful Final Four run Texas Tech went on in 2019. His implementation of it at Texas has allowed the team to hold opponents to the fewest points per game in the Big 12.
Virginia Tech (23-12), the 11-seed, slipped into the tournament after riding through the ACC tournament and securing a bid by beating Duke in the championship. While the Hokies could be considered a bid stealer, they are a tough matchup for anybody who plays them in the tournament.
The ACC team received votes in the pre-season ballots, but stumbled early after close losses to a series of opponents. After the 10-10 start, Virginia Tech turned the season around winning 13 of their last 15. Look for it to give Texas troubles in the first round.
In the East region, Kentucky holds predicted Naismith Player of the Year junior center Oscar Tshiebwe, according to Las Vegas betting odds. Tshiebwe leads the NCAA in rebounds per game at 15.1, according to NCAA.com, more than Edey and Williams combined.
In combination with guards junior Sahvir Wheeler and freshman Tyty Washington, Kentucky ranks third highest on kenpom.com. Head coach John Calipari leads a lethal offense that can score from inside and out along with comparable defense.
Purdue will most likely have to get past Kentucky in order to make it to the Elite Eight. 2019 was the first and last time head coach Matt Painter made it to the Elite Eight. The team eventually lost in heartbreaking fashion to eventual national champion Virginia in overtime.
Many teams have the ability to challenge Purdue in a possible elite eight battle in the East this year, including reigning champion 1-seed Baylor and last year final four contender 4-seed UCLA. The east also includes 12-seed Indiana, who plays Wyoming in the first four matchups.
Nine teams from the Big Ten made the bracket this year. The teams include 3-seed Wisconsin, 4-seed Illinois, 5-seed Iowa, 7-seed Michigan St., 7-seed Ohio St., 11-seed Rutgers, 11-seed Michiagn and 12-seed Indiana.
You can watch Purdue play its first round matchup at 2 p.m., Friday against Yale at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The game will be broadcast on TBS.