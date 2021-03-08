The Purdue men's basketball team rose to No. 20 in the Week 16 AP Poll, days before it will play its first game in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Boilers (18-8, 13-6) are tied for the spot with Texas Tech, which dropped two spots between weeks after a season-ending loss to No. 2 Baylor.
Last week's poll had the Boilermakers at No. 23. Purdue rose three slots after defeating then-No. 25 Wisconsin and Indiana to close out its regular season. The Badgers dropped out of the poll entirely after dropping their last two games of the season.
This is the highest Purdue has been ranked since March 2019, when the team was ranked No. 13 in the final poll of the 2018-19 season.
Purdue is now one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25. Each of the other four are in the top 10: No. 3 Illinois, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Iowa and No. 9 Ohio State. Two other Big Ten teams, Wisconsin and Michigan State, received votes in the poll.
Purdue rose to No. 12 from No. 14 in Andy Katz's Power 36 poll, released Monday morning.
The Boilermakers are also No. 20 in the latest NET rankings, which is used for seeding purposes in the upcoming NCAA Basketball Tournament. And Purdue is No. 19 in this week's USA Today/Coaches Poll.
To raise its ranking further, Purdue will have to make a strong showing in the Big Ten tournament this week. The Boilermakers play their first game Friday afternoon in Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will tip off around 2 p.m. and air on the Big Ten Network.