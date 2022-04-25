Purdue basketball lost out on the Nijel Pack sweepstakes after the Kansas Stater sophomore transfer point guard announced his decision to transfer to the University of Miami in a tweet Saturday afternoon.
Head coach Matt Painter tried to recruit Pack earlier in the spring, according to a tweet from Jon Rothstein, a CBS sports reporter. Pack visited Purdue on April 7, tweeting his location in West Lafayette.
Just two days later, however, Pack tweeted his location in Coral Gables, Florida, and that is where he will be staying for the next two years.
John H. Ruiz, a lawyer involved in the deal, tweeted after the announcement that Pack signed an $800,000 deal with LifeWallet LLC over the next two years.
LifeWallet, based in Miami, is a software company that helps consolidate people’s medical information. The company’s app brings all a person’s medical documents and history into the same place. It has already signed 54 deals with student-athletes from Miami and Florida International University, according to businessofcollegesports.com. The company set aside $10 million for NIL deals, Ruiz tweeted.
The deal is allowed under the new NCAA name, image and likeness rules, allowing student athletes to get paid for marketing deals and other jobs. Comments preceded Packs announcement, as rumors spread about the player accepting an NIL deal.
Purdue initially had its chance to recruit Pack back in 2020 when he was a four-star prospect. The team went in another direction, and Pack ended up committing to Kansas State.
Pack was named to the All-Big 12 first team this past year after he led all Power Five conferences in 3-pointers made per game for the Wildcats, shooting 43.6%.
Purdue was one of two teams in Division I not to take a transfer last season. As it currently stands, the Boilermakers will not take a transfer again this year as all three players the school pursued, Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis, Southern Methodist’s Kendric Davis and Pack, have taken Purdue off their list or chosen a different school.